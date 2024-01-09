Icon
BGMI guide for 2024: Check out the different maps and modes to explore for improved gaming experience

Enhance your gaming experience by exploring new maps and modes. Check our BGMI guide for 2024 to get a better understanding and to boost your gameplay.

By: HT TECH
Jan 09 2024, 09:53 IST
BGMI guide for 2024 to explore new maps and modes. (BGMI)
BGMI guide for 2024: Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) has gained massive popularity among mobile gamers. It has managed to take on the biggest game-making companies in the world successfully in India. Now, it has been a year since its return from the ban imposed on it in the country and over the months has introduced various updates and modes to the game including a new map called Nusa. While many payers like to play ranked matches in Erangel, there are other maps and modes that players can explore to improve their gaming experience. Playing on different gaming modes also helps players learn new gaming tricks to survive any situation in the game. Check out this BGMI guide for 2024 to improve your overall gaming experience.

BGMI guide for 2024: Explore maps and modes

In BGMI, you will come across three major categories of modes: Ranked, unranked, and others. These three categories contain various different maps and gaming modes for players to explore and improve their gaming skills.

  • Ranked matches: This section of the game includes various maps such as Erangel, Vikendi, Miramar, Sanhok, Karakin, Livik, and Nusa. This section is highly based on competitiveness and increasing overall rank in the country. Gaming here requires strategic planning, skills, communication, and more to dominate the battlefield and win chicken dinner. While many like to play Erangel, the player must explore Livik and Nusa as well as these are short timing maps with increased thrills.

  • Unranked matches: This section includes the above-mentioned maps, however, it does not judge players based on their skills and ranking. The unranked section also includes different gaming modes such as Classic Mode, Arena Mode, Arcade Mode, and more. Additionally, the Arena Mode include specific gaming situations such as Team Deathmatch, Ultimate Arena Mode, Domination, Assault Mode, Gun Game, and Arena Training. Here you can explore your gaming skills, and experiment with different gaming styles, weapons and sensitivity for practice and improvement purposes.
  • Others: This section comes under the unranked modes, however, it includes further training modes such as training grounds and Cheer park. Here you can pick any gun of choice and practice recoil and aiming to improve your gaming skills to shoot enemies smartly and refine your aiming skills while exploring the recoil rates of different guns.

These were the various maps and modes available in BGMI which can be played to intensify your gaming while also refining your overall gaming skills in terms of strategizing, practising, aiming, etc. As the new year has begun, you must focus on exploring a new gaming side of you as a player and exploring different modes will help you unleash your true gaming potential.

Also, the game has introduced new crates and exchange events through which you can grab exclusive rewards and in-game items. On the crate section visit the Silent Agent Crate, Lucky Treasure Crate, and the New Year exchange center to freshen up your wardrobe and grab amazing outfits, gun skins, helmet, and more

Additionally, You can also get freebies by redeeming BGMI redeem codes. All you have to do is go to the official BGMI website, enter your character ID, paste the redemption code and claim the in-game rewards.

First Published Date: 09 Jan, 09:53 IST
