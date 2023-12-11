BGMI Pagani Speed Drift collaboration event unveiled! Check the new features now

Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) recently announced the 2.9 update with the Frozen Kingdom theme, Ranveer Singh playable character, new events, and much more. After the exciting zombie edge theme, the game entered the winter season and it announced exciting events and rewards for the players to enjoy the game with more intensity where players need to fight to win amazing in-game items. Now, BGMI has collaborated with Pagani to introduce a new event called the BGMI Pagani Speed Drift event in which players will get a chance to win amazing vehicle skins. Excited about the event? Know what BGMI has in store for the players.

BGMI Pagani Speed Drift event

Krafton has announced the comeback of their collaboration with Pagani by including an event where players will get a chance to upgrade their inventory with stylish Pagini vehicle skins. Players can check out the Pagani Speed Drift event in the BGMI's event section to know which skins are available. Pagani collaboration event has included vehicle skins to the game based on their car variants. Now, the skins can be availed of any of the vehicles the player owns in their inventory. Now, you must be thinking about how to win these Pagani vehicle skins, well players are awarded the skins when they earn Lucky medals which can be obtained by spending the in-game currency (UCs).

Let's have a look at what types of skins are available at the Pagani Speed Drift event:

With 1 Lucky medal, players can get the Pagani Imola, and Grigio Montecarlo skin for Coupe RB.

With 3 Lucky medals, players can get the Crystal Clear Carbon, Nebula Dream for Coupe RB

With 1 Lucky medal, players can get the Robust Wild and Robust Night City for UAZ.

With 3 Lucky medals, players can get the Robust Universe for UAZ.

Now, for Dacia, with 1 Lucky medal, players can get the Ghost Rose and Ghost Violet skin.

With 3 Lucky medals, players can get the Ghost Gleam vehicle skin for Dacia.

The event also includes other exciting and event exclusive rewards such as Midnight Muse Set, Shadowfire Captain Set, Dawning Surge Set, Midnight Muse for QBZ, Shadowfire Captain for Kar98K, Dawning Surge for S686, Dawning Surge Mask, Midnight Muse Cover, Shadowfire Captain Cover, Regal Royale Smoke Grenade, Pagani Parachute, Toy Refuel Ornament, Supply Crate Coupon, Classic Crate Coupon, and much more.

How to get the Lucky medal

To get the Lucky medals, players will have to spend the UCs. Just tap on the "Start Accelerating" button where you will be asked to spend UCs starting from as low as 60 Ucs to 7200 UCs. Also, note that the start accelerating button will not assure you get the medal as the tab is totally based on the player's luck. Therefore, you might have to spend extra UCs to win the Lucky medal.

Also, if players are lucky enough to win all the Pagani vehicle skins, then they will be able to redeem the Glacier Masterpiece Pagani skin for free. Also, Get freebies by redeeming BGMI redeem codes. All you have to do is go to the official BGMI website, enter your character ID, paste the redemption code and claim the in-game rewards.