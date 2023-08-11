BGMI redeem codes for August 11: New Royal Pass coming soon!

BGMI redeem codes for August 11: With the 2.7 update of Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) now rolled out, the A1 Royal Pass is also expected to go live soon. Krafton, the developer of BGMI, introduced the next big update of BGMI on August 10 and it brought tons of new features such as modes, vehicles, weapons, and even an exclusive collaboration with Dragonball! As a result, several Dragonball-themed items were also rolled out. Now, the A1 Royal Pass of BGMI could live soon. Check details.

A1 Royal Pass: Details

According to reports, the A1 Royal Pass could go live in the coming days. The pass will bring several prizes, although none of them will be free and players will be presented with a set of challenges that they will need to overcome to win prizes. Reports claim that players will be able to change the appearance of their weapons with the A1 Phantom M416 weapons skin. Moreover, the A1 Phantom outfit, A1 Phantom Backpack, and the A1 Phantom Headgear will also be up for grabs.

If you wish to grab all the above-mentioned items, then you will need to reach RP level 100, and that will unlock the A1 Phantom outfit. The A1 Royal Pass will be available in two tiers - Elite, which will cost 360 UC, and Elite Plus, which will be priced at a hefty 960 UC.

Moving on to BGMI redeem codes, you can get your hands on weapon skins, vehicle skins, emotes, outfits, in-game credits or UC, and other rewards without paying anything. Check out BGMI redeem codes for August 11.

BGMI Redeem codes for August 11

GPHZDBTFZM24U

KARZBZYTR

SD14G84FCC

RNUZBZ9QQ

TQIZBZ76F

SD16Z66XHH

S78FTU2XJ

LEVKIN1QPCZ

ZADROT5QLHP

TIFZBHZK4A

DKJU9GTDSM

How to grab BGMI redeem codes

Step 1: Go to the official BGMI website and enter your BGMI character ID.

Step 2: Next, paste the redemption code for the in-game reward in the space provided.

Step 3: Enter the captcha/verification code as shown on the screen and click on submit.

Step 4: Once done, the redeemable prizes can be collected through the in-game mail.