Valentine’s Day gift ideas: OnePlus to Apple, check out the best earbuds available
Find the best Valentine’s Day gift for your partner. Check out these top-rated earbuds from OnePlus Buds Pro 2 to Apple AirPods
Products included in this article
OnePlus Buds Pro 2 Bluetooth TWS in Ear Earbuds, Spatial Audio Dynamic Head Tracking,co-Created with Dynaudio,Upto 48dB Adaptive Noise Cancellation,Upto 40Hrs Battery[Black]
Samsung Galaxy Buds2 Pro, Bluetooth Truly Wireless in Ear Earbuds with Noise Cancellation (Bora Purple, with Mic)
Apple AirPods (2nd Generation) Case, White
Sony LinkBuds S WF-LS900N Truly Wireless Noise Cancellation Earbuds Hi-Res Audio and 360 Reality Audio with Multipoint, Spotify Tap & Crystal Clear Calling Ultralight Weight Battery 20Hrs IPX4-Black
Bose Quietcomfort Noise Cancelling Bluetooth Truly Wireless in Ear Earbuds with Mic with Touch Control (Triple Black)
First Published Date: 05 Feb, 16:40 IST
