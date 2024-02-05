 Valentine’s Day gift ideas: OnePlus to Apple, check out the best earbuds available | Photos
Find the best Valentine’s Day gift for your partner. Check out these top-rated earbuds from OnePlus Buds Pro 2 to Apple AirPods

Feb 05 2024
OnePlus Buds Pro 2: The earbuds come with Spatial Audio and a Dynamic head-tracking feature for an immersive sound experience. It is powered by Buds Smart Scene Noise Cancellation 2.0 with up to 48dB Ultra-wide frequency noise cancellation system with personalized ANC. It offers  up to 40 hours of battery with quick charging of 10 minutes for 3 hours of use. (Amazon)

Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro: The earbuds offer 24-bit high-quality sound with intelligent ANC and 3 high SNR (Signal-to-Noise Ratio) microphones. It provides realistic sound with intelligent 360 Audio and it offers up to 5 hours of continuous playtime with ANC on and up to 18 hours in the cradle.  (Amazon)
Apple AirPods (2nd Generation): The Apple earbuds feature a MagSafe Charging Case for a lasting experience. The buds support 2x more Active Noise Cancellation, Transparency mode,  Adaptive Audio, and much more to enhance your listening experience. It is powered with an upgraded H2 chip for effective noise cancellation and three-dimensional sound.  (Amazon)
Sony LinkBuds: The Hi-Res Truly wireless headphones come with some unique offerings providing users with a great sound experience. It offers high-quality noise cancelling and natural ambient sound. It also comes with a speak-to-chat that will automatically pause the music when you start a conversation. For lasting performance, it claims to offer up to 2 hours of battery life (Amazon)
Bose QuietComfort: The earbuds come with Bose Acoustic Noise Cancelling technology so your focus stays intact while listening to music, podcasts, or videos. It enables users to personalize noise-cancelling levels so they stay aware of their surroundings. It claims to offer up to 6 hours of playback on a single charge. (Amazon)
