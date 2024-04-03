 Best noise cancelling headphones: From Sony, JBL to Bose, check top 5 options to consider | Wearables News
Best noise cancelling headphones: From Sony, JBL to Bose, check top 5 options to consider

Best noise cancelling headphones: Check out the top quality headphones from brands such as Sony, JBL, Bose, and more.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Apr 03 2024, 16:30 IST
Sennheiser HD 490 PRO studio headphones priced at Rs. 34,500 on launch
Best noise cancelling headphones.
Best noise cancelling headphones.
Check out the list of Best noise cancelling headphones. (Pexels)

Best noise cancelling headphones: What makes noise cancelling devices popular? These devices have the power to eliminate background noise so the users can listen to music, and podcasts, or stream content online with greater focus. While there are several types of noise cancelling devices available in the market, the most effective ones are said to be headphones. If you are looking for high-performing headphones, then we have curated a list of all the best noise cancelling headphones from top brands such as Bose, Sony, JBL, and others to help you find the one which suits your requirements. Check out the list of headphones and pick the one which is coming to your liking.

Best noise cancelling headphones

  1. Bose QuietComfort 45:
B098FKXT8L-1

The first best noise cancelling headphone is the Bose QuietComfort 45. It features advanced acoustic technology for crystal clear audio and offers volume-optimized Active EQ which allows users to improve their listening experience. The headphones come with two modes: Quiet and Aware Modes. The quiet mode can be used for noise cancelling where it blocks the environmental voice completely. On the other hand, the aware mode allows users to stay aware of their surroundings. The Bose QuietComfort 45 features plush synthetic leather and an impact-resistant build. It claims to offer up to 24 hours of battery life from a single charge. The headphones also offer fast charging technology which provides 3 hours of uninterrupted usage in just 15 minutes.

Specifications
Brand: Bose
Connectivity Technology:  Wireless
Noise Control: ANC
Battery life: 24 hours

2. Sony WH-1000XM5:

B09XS7JWHH-2

The next headphone on the list of best noise cancelling headphones is the Sony WH-1000XM5. It is powered by two processors which control 8 microphones. It has Auto NC Optimizer which automatically optimizes surround sound based on environmental needs. It features Voice Pickup Technology which uses four beamforming microphones and an AI-based noise reduction algorithm for improved call quality. Its integrated Processor V1 provides an immersive sound experience. The Sony WH-1000XM5 also offers up to 40 hours of battery life and quick charging technology. It offers a touch control system to pause play skip tracks, control volume, activate your voice assistant, and answer phone calls.

Also read: Top Bluetooth neckband headphones

Specifications
Brand: Sony
Connectivity Technology: Wireless
Noise Control: ANC
Battery life: 40 hours

3. Srhythm NC35:

B07YFW5DG6-3

The third best noise cancelling headphone in the list is the Srhythm NC35 which comes with some unique offerings. The headphones offer advanced noise cancellation technology which eliminates the background noise by 90 percent both in wireless and wired modes. It features 40mm HD premium speakers for deep bass and an amazing sound experience. It is exclusively designed in a way to manage Air Pressure Balance to reduce sound wave pressure of active noise reduction. For uninterrupted listening, the headphones offer 50 hours of battery life and quick charging support. It also supports Bluetooth 5.3 and 3.5mm stereo audio cable as a backup for effortless connectivity.

Also read: From Sennheiser, Sony to Bose, check out the 5 best headphones to amplify your listening experience

Specifications
Brand: Srhythm
Connectivity Technology: Wireless/ wired
Noise Control: ANC
Battery life: 50 hours

4. JBL Tune 770NC:

B09CYX92NB-4

The next entry in the list of best noise cancelling headphones is the JBL Tune 770NC which comes with a more reasonable price. The JBL Tune 770NC Adaptive Noise Cancelling is equipped with Smart Ambient technology for maximum focus and zero distractions. It also offers ambient Aware mode with customization features to make you vigilant about your surroundings. The JBL Headphones App enables users to personalize their listening experience with EQ modes or adjust the EQ curve according to content, style, or taste. It features high-quality JBL Pure Bass Sound and offers Bluetooth 5.3 for effortless connectivity. Lastly, it offers 70 hours of playtime.

Also read: Best headphones under 5000

Specifications
Brand: JBL
Connectivity Technology: Wireless
Noise Control: ANC
Battery life: 70 hours

5. Bose Noise Cancelling 700:

B07Q9MJKBV-5

The last headphone on the list is the Bose Noise Cancelling 700 which is yet another powerful device to eliminate noise. The headphone offers 11 levels of noise cancelling controls, enabling users to personalize their listening experience. It also enables users to access voice assistants for music, navigation, weather and more via the headphones. It also features an adaptive four-microphone system to deliver crystal clear voice when on call. Lastly, the headphones offer up to 20 hours of wireless battery life

Specifications
Brand: Bose
Connectivity Technology: Wireless
Noise Control: ANC
Battery life: 20 hours

Top 3 features for you

 

ProductFeature 1Feature 2Feature 3
Bose QuietComfort 45advanced acoustic technology15 minutes chargingActive EQ
Sony WH-1000XM5Auto NC OptimizerVoice Pickup TechnologyAI-based noise reduction
Srhythm NC35HD premium speakers Air Pressure BalanceBluetooth 5.3 
JBL Tune 770NCSmart Ambient technology EQ modes70 hours of playtime
Bose Noise Cancelling 70011 levels of noise cancelling controlsvoice assistants adaptive four-microphone

First Published Date: 03 Apr, 16:30 IST
    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets