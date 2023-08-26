BGMI Redeem Codes for August 26: How to get M416 glacier skin and amazing freebies

BGMI Redeem Codes for August 26: Are you a frequent BGMI player? If yes then you might be aware of classy and colourful gun skins. These skins not only make your frequently used gun look stylish but they also give an impression of a strong player. Owning multiple gun skins enables players to flaunt their gaming skills with style. You may have heard about the much-hyped glacier skin, which is being used for M416 and AKM, however, only the lucky ones can get access to it. However, you can get the skin for free. Check out how.

How to get glacier skin for M416 and AKM

The M416 and AKM glacier skin is one the rarest yet most in-demand skin in BGMI. Most of the time users get the skin by opening the in-game crates. But, these crates also come in different types, these are premium crates, classic crates, supply crates and soldier crates. If you want the skin, you might try your luck opening the premium and classic crates. They are also awarded when you complete the daily BGMI missions.

For higher chances, collect crates and open them at a specific time of the day when the game traffic is less. Also, do not open all crates at once because that way you might get the same items multiple times. If you wish to get the glacier skin, you can also add UC to your BGMI account which is the in-game currency and buy the skin.

Now, let's head towards BGMI redeem codes. You can grab cool stuff like weapon skins, vehicle skins, emotes, outfits, in-game credits or UC, and more rewards for free. Take a look at the BGMI redeem codes for August 26.

BGMI Redeem codes for August 26

BTOQZHZ8CQ

TQIZBZ76F

5FG10D33

GPHZDBTFZM24U

KARZBZYTR

JJCZCDZJ9U

UKUZBZGWF

TIFZBHZK4A

RNUZBZ9QQ

PGHZDBTFZ95U

R89FPLM9S

BMTCZBZMFS

TQIZBz76F

BMTFZBZQNC

SD14G84FCC

How to grab BGMI redeem codes

Step 1: Go to the official BGMI website and enter your BGMI character ID.

Step 2: Next, paste the redemption code for the in-game reward in the space provided.

Step 3: Enter the captcha/verification code as shown on the screen and click on submit.

Step 4: Once done, the redeemable prizes can be collected through the in-game mail.