BGMI tips: Discover Top 5 loot rich landing spots on Sanhok map for optimal gameplay advantage

In BGMI's Sanhok map, five prime landing spots promise abundant loot, ensuring a strong start for players. Despite the compact size of Sanhok, its dense jungle setting sets the stage for intense close-quarters combat. The choice of landing spot upon deployment significantly shapes subsequent gameplay outcomes. Here, we present a detailed guide to the top five landing spots on Sanhok, where players can secure top-tier weaponry, armor, medical supplies, and boosters.

Top 5 Best Loot Spots in BGMI Sanhok Map:

1. Quarry: Positioned within an abandoned quarry, this location offers ample loot opportunities. However, its towering walls pose a risk of entrapment by enemy forces. Navigating the terrain demands vigilance, especially when utilizing ropes, zip lines, and excavator lifts for traversal. Exploiting these features grants access to advantageous rooftop positions and facilitates daring escapes when faced with adversaries. Moreover, the central hill area hosts valuable items, further enhancing the appeal of this spot.

2. Paradise Resort: Marked by vibrant hotel blocks, Paradise Resort houses lucrative loot within its rooms. Effective coordination among squad members is crucial for efficiently scouring these areas. Strategic positioning on balconies overlooking the central courtyard enables ambushes against unsuspecting foes. The interconnected layout of the buildings allows for seamless movement through windows, facilitating tactical maneuvers to outflank entrenched opponents.

3. Bootcamp: Serving as a military base, Bootcamp guarantees a plethora of firearms and equipment for players ready to engage in close-quarters combat from the outset. Teams that establish dominance early on can amass an arsenal of weapons, exerting pressure on external threats drawn by the commotion from central Sanhok. The diverse layout comprising barracks, warehouses, and training grounds caters to various playstyles, fostering dynamic engagements.

4. Docks: Positioned along the coastline, the Docks provide access to boats for maritime escapes and contain crates with high-tier loot. The flat terrain aids in enemy detection but presents a challenge in terms of cover during looting activities. In case of being cornered, escape routes leading inland through winding roads amidst bamboo groves offer a viable retreat strategy.

5. Ruins: Nestled in the northwest corner of Sanhok, the Ruins feature dilapidated structures and remnants of ancient architecture. Despite their weathered appearance, these ruins conceal valuable relic weapons, armor, and medical supplies. The exposed terrain channels confrontations through narrow corridors and archways, resulting in intense firefights. Caution is advised, as adversaries may exploit elevated positions atop partially collapsed walls to stage ambushes.