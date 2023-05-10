CSK vs DC Dream11 prediction today: Check fantasy cricket IPL dream11 team from playing 11 to player stats

CSK vs DC Dream11 predictions: The 55th game of the 16th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) will be played between Chennai Super Kings and Delhi Capitals tonight. Delhi right now is at the bottom of the table, while Chennai is sitting in 2nd spot. But that is no reason to discard DC because they have picked up some good momentum after winning their last four out of five games. But will they be able to keep going against a well-drilled CSK side? And who might come out as the best performers in the game? If you are looking to build a team for your online cricket fantasy game, then we will provide the probable playing 11, pitch report, and the best performers who can provide a bang for your buck. Check out the detailed IPL dream11 team today information below.

CSK have registered 13 points in 11 games. They have been the team to beat this season with some great batting performances, disciplined bowling and quality fielding. On the other hand, DC is also regaining some form late in the tournament and sits with 8 points in 10 games. They have, however, won the last 2 games in a row and 4 out of the last five games, where they collected all their points. Impressive bowling has been one of the main reasons behind their comeback.

CSK vs DC Dream11 predictions: Time, Venue and Pitch report

The 55th game of the season between Chennai Super Kings and Delhi Capitals will be played at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. The game will begin at 7:30 PM.

The average first-inning score at Chepauk Stadium has been at 173 runs. The pitch is spinner friendly and is sure to offer turn to the skillful bowlers. Toss can definitely play a role tonight as chasing under the lights in this stadium has been difficult for teams. But do consider the fact that dew will come on in the second innings and might give the chasers a boost.

CSK vs DC Dream11 predictions: Probable playing 11

CSK: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Ajinkya Rahane, Moeen Ali, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (C/WK), Deepak Chahar, Matheesha Pathirana, Maheesh Theekshana, and Tushar Deshpande.

DC: Phil Salt (WK), David Warner (C), Mitchell Marsh, Rilee Rossouw, Manish Pandey, Axar Patel, Aman Khan, Mukesh Kumar, Khaleel Ahmed, Ishant Sharma and Kuldeep Yadav.

CSK vs DC Dream11 predictions: High-value players

CSK: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shivam Dube, and Ravindra Jadeja could be the best performers for the team.

DC: Phil Salt, Kuldeep Yadav and Axar Patel could be the game changers for Delhi Capitals.