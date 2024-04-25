 Samsung Galaxy S25 may support Google Gemini Nano 2 AI model; More AI features on the way? | Mobile News

Samsung Galaxy S25 may support Google Gemini Nano 2 AI model; More AI features on the way?

Samsung Galaxy S25 to support Gemini Nano 2 for on-device AI features, reports suggest. Check out what the Samsung executive said about the company’s upcoming AI efforts.

By: AISHWARYA PANDA
Updated on: Apr 25 2024, 11:03 IST
Google Gemini Nano 2 to power Samsung Galaxy S25, check details. (HT Tech)

After the success of the Galaxy S24 series, Samsung is already said to be developing a new generation of the S-series smartphone, the Galaxy S25. While the official launch is months away, tipsters have managed to gather information about the upcoming Galaxy S25. In a new report, it is speculated that the Galaxy S25 will be powered by Google's next-generation AI model, Gemini Nano 2, courtesy of which it may support on-device AI features.

Samsung Galaxy S25 with Gemini Nano 2

According to a Daum Herald Economy report, Cho Cheol-min, Executive Director of System LSI Business Department at Samsung Electronics revealed at the Artificial Intelligence Semiconductor Forum that the Galaxy S25 series would be using Google Nano version 2. It was also reported that Samsung will gradually double the Exynos on-device AI software development workforce in the coming years to aid in its AI quest.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

Cheol-min said, “We have begun discussions on how to implement version 2 of Google's ‘Gemini Nano', which will be released in the future, in on-device AI.”

B0CS5Y7H6T-1

However, the discussions for upcoming AI features to the Galaxy S25 series are yet to be finalised. The collaboration between Google and Samsung will expand with further integration of Gemini Nano to the Exynos processors for supporting on-device AI and generative AI features. Currently, Samsung is reported to be considering if the integration would be possible or not and how they can supercharge their AI game with the Galaxy S25.

It is expected that Google will reveal its second generation of AI model for smartphones near the launch of Pixel 9. Therefore, we will have to wait and see what's coming.

We previously reported that the Samsung Galaxy S25 will support two powerful processors, the Exynos 2500 processor with Google's Tensor Processing Unit (TPU). Therefore, the new rumour aligns with the collaboration efforts to bring advanced AI features. Apart from the AI move, the company is also planning to expand its workforce for the development of on-device AI features. Samsung is speculated to bring double the number of employees to its integral divisions - Exynos AI Studio and Exynos AI Stack.

First Published Date: 25 Apr, 11:03 IST
    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets