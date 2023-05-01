Is your iPhone battery health good or bad? Here is how to find out if you need to replace it

Do you own an iPhone? How long can your iPhone survive on a single charge? Is your iPhone able to survive one complete day, more, or less? Though, the battery life of a phone depends on your usage, if it drains out faster than the time specified by the company without much usage, your phone's battery health is probably bad. It can be known that battery life is the amount of time a device runs before it needs to be recharged. A battery's lifespan is the amount of time a battery lasts until it needs to be replaced.

According to Apple's support page, a battery's lifespan is related to its chemical age, which is more than just the passage of time. It includes different factors, such as the number of charge cycles and how it was cared for.

When batteries age chemically

All rechargeable batteries are consumable components that become less effective as they chemically age. As lithium-ion batteries age, the amount of charge they can hold diminishes, resulting in shorter amounts of time before a device needs to be recharged. This can be referred to as the battery's maximum capacity — the measure of battery capacity relative to when it was new. In addition, a battery's ability to deliver maximum instantaneous performance, or “peak power,” may decrease, Apple informed.

Check your iPhone's battery health this way Step 1: Go to Settings > Battery, then tap Battery Health and charging. Following this process, your iPhone will display information about your battery’s capacity, peak performance, and whether your battery needs to be serviced. Step 2: Notably, on an iPhone, the Battery Health screen includes information on maximum battery capacity and peak performance capability. Depending upon the length of time between when the iPhone was made and when it is activated, your battery capacity may show as slightly less than 100 percent. A normal battery is designed to retain up to 80 percent of its original capacity at 500 complete charge cycles when operating under normal conditions.

When to replace your iPhone's battery

So, if you see that your iPhone's battery has dropped below 80 percent of its original capacity you may consider replacing it to ensure you get the best result.