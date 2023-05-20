DC vs CSK Dream11 prediction today: Check fantasy cricket IPL dream11 team, from playing 11 to player stats

DC vs CSK Dream11 predictions: The 67th game of the 16th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) will be played between Delhi Capitals and Chennai Super Kings. This will be the last game of this stage of the tournament for both of them. While DC do not have any hopes of qualifying for the next round, CSK will still play more games in the knockout stage if they manage to win today. And that's why the game today is going to be unpredictable. If you want to build a team that fetches you the highest points in your online fantasy cricket team, check out the detailed IPL dream11 team today below.

DC is currently 9th in the table and their chances of making the top four are slim. Their tournament has been characterized by inconsistent batting and bowling. However, they have gained momentum towards the end of the season and could pose a challenge to their opponents. CSK is currently 2nd in the table but could drop to 3rd if they lose today's game, losing the advantage of a top 2 finish.

DC vs CSK Dream11 predictions: Time, venue and pitch report

The 67th game of the season between Delhi Capitals and Chennai Super Kings will be played at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi. The game will begin at 3:30 PM.

The pitch in Delhi has shown some unpredictability, with an average first-innings total of 167. While the Punjab Kings defended a total of 167 in the last game, there have also been cases where teams easily surpassed the 180-run mark. Spin bowling has been effective, accounting for nine out of 15 wickets in the previous match. Considering it's a day game, the pitch is not expected to undergo significant changes, reducing the impact of the toss.

DC vs CSK Dream11 predictions: Probable playing 11

DC: David Warner (C), Prithvi Shaw, Phil Salt (WK), Rilee Rossouw, Aman Khan, Yash Dhull, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Anrich Nortje, Khaleel Ahmed.

CSK: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Ajinkya Rahane, Moeen Ali, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (C/WK), Deepak Chahar, Matheesha Pathirana, Maheesh Theekshana, Tushar Deshpande.

DC vs CSK Dream11 predictions: High-value players

DC: David Warner, Axar Patel and Kuldeep Yadav can be crucial for their team.

CSK: Devon Conway, Ravindra Jadeja, and Matheesha Pathirana could be the best performers for the team.