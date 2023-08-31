Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for August 31: Free Fire ban in India to be removed like BGMI?

Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for August 31: Suddenly, there seems to be hope for Garena Free Fire in India! Rumours have recently been circulating about the game making a comeback in India after the ban was slapped on it. For the unaware, Garena Free Fire, along with 54 other China-linked apps, was banned by the Government of India on the morning of February 14, 2022. Why? As per the report shared by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), these apps are either cloned versions or have similar functionalities, privacy issues and security threats as was the case in the previously blocked 267 apps by the government in the year 2020. But now, rumours have fuelled reports of the Garena Free Fire ban being lifted in India. Here's why.

Garena Free Fire to make a comeback after the ban in India?

Several Free Fire characters were recently spotted in a photoshoot on the Gateway of India in Mumbai. The snapshots include characters enjoying Mumbai's street food like Pani Puri, and Vada Pav. One of the characters was even snapped travelling in the Mumbai Local.

While these images could simply be part of an ad shoot, it has undoubtedly fuelled rumours about a possible comeback of Garena Free Fire in India, especially considering another game called Battlegrounds Mobile India aka BGMI was allowed back in the country a few months ago.

Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes

MCP3WABQT43T

FF10617KGUF9

MCPBKGXUA5YU

FVRTNJ45IT8U

F4BHK6LYOU9I

F767T1BE456Y

FFCMCPSJ99S3

BR43FMAPYEZZ

XZJZE25WEFJJ

V427K98RUCHZ

Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for August 31: How to use redeem codes

Step 1: To redeem the freebie codes, first you need to ensure that you are logged into your Free Fire Account and not using a Guest account.

Step 2: Go to the official Free Fire Redemption website: https://reward.ff.garena.com/en. Avoid malicious websites and only use the official website to redeem codes.

Step 3: When you reach the homepage, log in through various options such as Google, Facebook, VK, and more.

Step 4: Upon login, you will be directed to the next page where you can enter your 12-digit redeem code.

Step 5: Click ‘OK' and you will receive your rewards in the in-game mail within 24 hours. Keep an eye here for more redeem codes in the future.