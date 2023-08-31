Home How To Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for August 31: Free Fire ban in India to be removed like BGMI?

Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for August 31: Free Fire ban in India to be removed like BGMI?

Garena Free Fire Redeem codes for August 31: Could Garena Free Fire make a comeback in India after the ban just like BGMI? A recent ad shoot for the game has fuelled such rumours. Also, check out the redeem codes to obtain freebies in the game.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Aug 31 2023, 07:22 IST
Garena Free Fire, Garena Free Fire Max
Nab freebies with Garena Free Fire codes for August 31. Notably, BGMI has made a successful comeback in India after the long ban. (ff.garena.com)
Garena Free Fire, Garena Free Fire Max
Nab freebies with Garena Free Fire codes for August 31. Notably, BGMI has made a successful comeback in India after the long ban. (ff.garena.com)

Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for August 31: Suddenly, there seems to be hope for Garena Free Fire in India! Rumours have recently been circulating about the game making a comeback in India after the ban was slapped on it. For the unaware, Garena Free Fire, along with 54 other China-linked apps, was banned by the Government of India on the morning of February 14, 2022. Why? As per the report shared by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), these apps are either cloned versions or have similar functionalities, privacy issues and security threats as was the case in the previously blocked 267 apps by the government in the year 2020. But now, rumours have fuelled reports of the Garena Free Fire ban being lifted in India. Here's why.

Garena Free Fire to make a comeback after the ban in India?

Several Free Fire characters were recently spotted in a photoshoot on the Gateway of India in Mumbai. The snapshots include characters enjoying Mumbai's street food like Pani Puri, and Vada Pav. One of the characters was even snapped travelling in the Mumbai Local.

While these images could simply be part of an ad shoot, it has undoubtedly fuelled rumours about a possible comeback of Garena Free Fire in India, especially considering another game called Battlegrounds Mobile India aka BGMI was allowed back in the country a few months ago.

Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes

MCP3WABQT43T

FF10617KGUF9

MCPBKGXUA5YU

FVRTNJ45IT8U

F4BHK6LYOU9I

F767T1BE456Y

FFCMCPSJ99S3

BR43FMAPYEZZ

XZJZE25WEFJJ

V427K98RUCHZ

Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for August 31: How to use redeem codes

Step 1: To redeem the freebie codes, first you need to ensure that you are logged into your Free Fire Account and not using a Guest account.

Step 2: Go to the official Free Fire Redemption website: https://reward.ff.garena.com/en. Avoid malicious websites and only use the official website to redeem codes.

Step 3: When you reach the homepage, log in through various options such as Google, Facebook, VK, and more.

Step 4: Upon login, you will be directed to the next page where you can enter your 12-digit redeem code.

Step 5: Click ‘OK' and you will receive your rewards in the in-game mail within 24 hours. Keep an eye here for more redeem codes in the future.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 31 Aug, 07:22 IST
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

online scams
Instagram ad scam alert: How to stay safe with these 5 vital tips
Japanese apparel technology
Japan tackles scorching heat; check out the awesome tech
iPhone
Get faster at texting with these hidden iPhone spacebar tricks
iPhone
iPhone tips and tricks: Struggling with portrait photography? Know how to capture stunning photos
Valorant
Valorant: Beginners tips and tricks to enhance gaming experience

Editor’s Pick

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 Review: The best flip phone money can buy
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 review: Refined experience
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 first impressions: Shines brightly in a sea of Flip phones
Oppo Reno 10 Pro 5G
Oppo Reno 10 Pro 5G: First look at Oppo’s new smartphone
Samsung Galaxy F54 5G
Samsung Galaxy F54 5G review: Cameras shine, design falls short

Trending Stories

JioBharat
Reliance Jio launches JioBharat V2 4G priced at just 999; it has internet too! Check out the photos
Themometer app
This app can turn your smartphone into a thermometer to detect fever!
YouTube
YouTube's new AI-Powered tool enables automatic dubbing for video creators
iPhone
Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
iOS 17
WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
keep up with tech

Gaming

Super Mario Bros. Wonder
Nintendo announces Direct show featuring Super Mario Bros. Wonder
Connections
Forget Wordle, you can now play Connections on iPhone and Android via the NYT Games app
GTA 6
Teen hacker leaks GTA 6 footage from hotel room just using Amazon Fire TV Stick
Pokémon GO
Pokémon game that’s all about sleep hits 10 million downloads
Fortnite
Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4 is here! Heists, Ahsoka, Khaby Lame, more; Know all about it

    Trending News

    Reliance Jio launches JioBharat V2 4G priced at just 999; it has internet too! Check out the photos
    JioBharat
    This app can turn your smartphone into a thermometer to detect fever!
    Themometer app
    YouTube's new AI-Powered tool enables automatic dubbing for video creators
    YouTube
    Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
    iPhone
    WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
    iOS 17

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets