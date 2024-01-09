Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for January 9: Check exciting OB43 Advanced Server changes!

Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for January 9: It is an exciting time to be a Garena Free Fire player as the next big update for the game is expected to drop soon. In anticipation of the update, the developers of the game introduced the OB43 Advanced Server on January 5, giving a select few a chance to try out all the new features before anyone else. As expected, this update brings several changes to the gameplay, characters, rewards, maps, mechanics, and more. Check out the details below.

What is an Advanced Server in Garena Free Fire?

The Advanced Server in Garena Free Fire allows a limited number of players to try out the new features in the game, as well as report the bugs, glitches, and performance issues so that they can be ironed out before the public release of the update. Players can download the OB43 Advanced Server of Garena Free Fire by registering and downloading it.

Throughout the testing phase, players can enter the unreleased content area by utilizing a unique activation code. The OB43 Advanced Server is now live and it brings several changes to enhance the gameplay. As part of the Advanced Server, the developers of the game have made changes to the Nexterra map. Moreover, changes have been made to the BR lobby and the Zombie Mode.

Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for January 9

TDK4JWN6RD6

XFW4Z6Q882WY

4TPQRDQJHVP4

WD2ATK3ZEA55

E2F86ZREMK49

HFNSJ6W74Z48

2FG94YCW9VMV

FFDBGQWPNHJX

VNY3MQWNKEGU

ZZATXB24QES8

Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for January 9: How to use redeem codes

Step 1: To redeem the freebie codes, first you need to ensure that you are logged into your Free Fire Account and not using a Guest account.

Step 2: Go to the official Free Fire Redemption website. Stay away from malicious websites and only use the official website to redeem codes.

Step 3: When you reach the homepage, log in through various options such as Google, Facebook, VK, and more.

Step 4: Upon login, you will be directed to the next page where you can enter your 12-digit redeem code.

Step 5: Click ‘OK' and you will receive your rewards in the in-game mail within 24 hours. Keep an eye here for more redeem codes in the future.

