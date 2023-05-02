Garena Free Fire redeem codes for May 2, 2023: Get MP40 gun skins collection NOW! Do it this way

Garena Free Fire redeem codes for May 2, 2023: Do you want MP40 gun skins collection? Free Fire players can collect yellow and purple poker tokens to exchange for rewards including MP40 skins and many bundles. While players can collect Green tokens from top-up can also be exchanged for purple tokens. Notably the event is live till May 7. Informing about the same Garena Free Fire North America tweeted, "Get the MP40 gun skins collection from Token Wheel..Collect yellow and purple poker tokens to exchange for rewards, including MP40 skins and many bundles. Green tokens from top-up can also be exchanged for purple tokens. Event is available until May 7th! Don't miss out!"

Players also have a chance to get Denim Dino and Bonefreeze Dino bundles. It will be made available to the players until May 7, 2023. "Step up your fashion game with the Denim Dino and Bonefreeze Dino bundles. Now available on the Lucky Wheel starting at only 9 diamonds! Don't miss out on this limited-time event, available until May 7th," another tweet by Garena Free Fire North America tweeted.

Meanwhile, if you are not willing to participate in the events, you can take advantage of the latest set of redeem codes released today. The redeem codes can be checked below and can help you claim the in-game items like costumes, weapons, and more for free. The redeem codes will be valid for 12-18 hours.

Garena Free Fire players will have to submit the code by visiting the redemption website of the game to claim freebies at https://reward.ff.garena.com/en. Players can also check the process to claim the freebies below.

Garena Free Fire Redeem codes for May 2, 2023:

FFIC33NTEUKA FFAC2YXE6RF2 FF9MJ31CXKRG FFCMCPSEN5MX HNC95435FAGJ 6KWMFJVMQQYG FFICJGW9NKYT FFCO8BS5JW2D VNY3MQWNKEGU ZZATXB24QES8 U8S47JGJH5MG

How to use Garena Free Fire redeem codes for May 2, 2023

Step 1: Go to the official Garena Free Fire redemption website by clicking on the link- https://reward.ff.garena.com/en.

Step 2: Then login with your Facebook, Apple, Google, Twitter, HUAWEI or VK ID.

Step 3: Copy any of the above-mentioned redeem codes into the text box provided on the website.

Step 4: Double check on the dialogue box and then click on 'OK'.

Step 5: The process is now complete and the reward is yours. However, if anyhow the redemption bid fails, you will be informed about the same via an email.