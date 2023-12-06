Google Pixel Quick Tap secret feature is simply a must-have! Know how to enable it

Did you know Google Pixel smartphone users have a secret double-tap gesture feature that can perform various quick tasks? If not, then know that Google has this feature called Quick Tap which enables users to interact with their smartphone simply through through gestures. The Google Pixel Quick Tap feature can perform several tasks through a simple double tap on the back of the smartphone such as opening an app, silence your phone, and much more. Know more about the Google Pixel Quick Tap feature here.

What is the Google Pixel Quick Tap feature?

The Quick Tap feature was introduced in the newer versions of Pixel phones such as from Google Pixel 6 models to the latest Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro. Android Police reported that the Google Pixel feature enables users to activate the pre-set functions with a double tap on the back of the phone. It benefits users to easily access apps and their functionalities. Notably, it is especially for people who prefer the one-hand mode while handling their phones. Also, note that the Quick Tap feature may also require users to touch the screen to access some of its actions. Users do not need any third-party app to access the Quick Tap feature, just follow the below steps and you will be able to use the double tap gesture swiftly.

How to enable the Quick Tap feature on Google Pixel phones?

On your Pixel phone, open the Settings app.

Then, tap on “System”

Go to “Gestures”.

Now, simply turn on “Use Quick Tap” to at the top of the list.

You'll be presented with various options on how you want to use the feature.

Select the one which is suitable for you such as “Take a screenshot.”

Now, test and see if the Quick Tap feature is working or not.

What actions can the Quick Tap feature perform?

The Google Quick Tap feature is designed to perform several rapid actions. The actions can be easily customized based on the user's needs and accessibility. Check the number of actions it can perform below:

Take a screenshot.

Activate Google Asssistant.

Play or pause media.

See recent apps (the equivalent of swiping up from your phone screen).

See notifications (the equivalent of swiping down from your phone screen).

Turn the flashlight on or off

Open an app.

Note that for apps, users will get additional action support, therefore, do not miss out on checking which app can support the Quick Tap feature. It's a unique feature from Google that makes the user experience more advanced and easy. The feature was introduced back in 2021 with the launch of Android 12 version.

Note that the Google Pixel Quick Tap feature only works on Google Pixel 6 and later models. Google with Android 14, introduced various other new features for Pixel users which makes the experience more fun and accessible. Google is slowly rolling out the Android 14 to other eligible smartphones as well. Currently, Samsung A-series and M-series models are receiving the update as per reports.

