Icon
Home How To Google Pixel security feature: Know how to set up crisis alerts in emergency situations

Google Pixel security feature: Know how to set up crisis alerts in emergency situations

Check out the new Google Pixel security feature, called Crisis Alert, that notifies users about weather conditions and even natural disasters. Know how Google Pixel security feature works.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Dec 04 2023, 15:54 IST
Icon
Google Pixel 8 Pro
Know all about the Google Pixel security feature, known as Crisis Alert, works. (Unsplash)
Google Pixel 8 Pro
Know all about the Google Pixel security feature, known as Crisis Alert, works. (Unsplash)

We all have heard about emergency SOS features which enable users to contact friends and family during unprecedented situations. Now, think how good it would be if we were also made aware of weather conditions or natural calamities on our smartphones - that are yet to occur near our location. Yes, we can get those too courtesy the Google Pixel smartphone and this will enable us to take precautionary measures well in time. Well, the Google Pixel Crisis Alert feature notifies users of floods, fires, earthquakes and other emergencies along with information related to precautions, affected locations and evacuation centres. Know more about this Google Pixel security feature here.

Google Pixel Crisis Alert

The Google Pixel Crisis Alert feature enables users to get notifications about public emergencies or local crises, like natural disaster alerts through the Personal Safety app. With the notification, users will also be provided with a direct link to the homepage of the Personal Safety app which will include all the details about the event. It also provides official information from governments and other authorities. However, note that to get the Crisis Alerts, users will have to enable it manually.

Also read: MediaTek chips could rival Google Pixel smartphones in terms of AI features; Know all about it

How to enable the Google Pixel Crisis Alert feature

  • On your Google Pixel Phone, open the Personal Safety app.
  • Now, tap on “Features.”
  • Go to “Crisis Alert”
  • And simply, turn on the feature to get regular updates.

It is one of the important Google Pixel security features as it will help you to tackle extreme situations in your local area effectively with great detail and information. However, note that the alert might be received late due to network connectivity issues. Also, make sure to turn on the location access for alerts.

Also read: Google Pixel Car Crash Detection feature comes to India and others; check list

The Google Pixel Crisis Alert feature is available in all locations along with different languages for users to choose their preferred language and location. The feature is also accessible when the smartphone is locked so, the user receives the message irrespective of that. Notably, the Personal Safety app is available for Pixel 4a and later versions including the Fold phones.

One more thing! We are now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us there so you never miss any update from the world of technology. ‎To follow the HT Tech channel on WhatsApp, click here to join now!

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 04 Dec, 15:53 IST
Tags:
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra
Samsung Galaxy S23 camera hacks: Take selfies with palm gestures and voice commands; know how
Messages app
Tired of getting spam texts on your Apple iPhone? Know how to block them
Samsung Galaxy S23
Lost your Samsung smartphone? Track it down quickly with the Find My Mobile feature
iPhone 15
Extend Apple iPhone 15 battery lifespan; know how to do it easily with these tips
ChatGPT
5 ways ChatGPT can assist customer care professionals in getting faster, and effective resolutions

Editor’s Pick

Binance
What is Binance, why did the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange plead guilty?
OpenAI CEO Sam Altman
Disappointment for Satya Nadella! Sam Altman to return to OpenAI as CEO
Tim Sweeney
10 things to know from Epic CEO Tim Sweeney's testimony at the Google antitrust trial
Dell XPS 17
Dell XPS 17 Review: Heavy-duty laptop that can do everything, but has a huge price tag!
Ai Pin
Sam Altman-backed Humane unveils Ai Pin: Know how this smartphone without a screen works

Trending Stories

Sam Altman
Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
Rashmika Mandanna
Rashmika Mandanna deepfake row: What happened and how to identify such videos
GTA 6
GTA 6 trailer date announced! Know 5 groundbreaking features it could get
Instagram
Instagram tests collaborative carousel feature where multiple users can add to a single post
Apple
iOS 17.2 Beta 1 has been released; Know what’s coming - Journal app, iMessage sticker reaction, more
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA 6
GTA 6 leak: PS5 Pro users could enjoy Grand Theft Auto 6 a year ahead of PC release
GTA 6
Potential GTA 6 gameplay and map details surface on TikTok ahead of official reveal
GTA 6
GTA 6: Grand Theft Auto 6 trailer date REVEALED by Rockstar Games; Check details now
GTA 6 trailer
GTA 6 trailer: Grand Theft Auto VI Tease of Dec. 5 Trailer Quickly Goes Viral
GTA 6
Rockstar games unveils GTA 5 liberty city update ahead of highly anticipated GTA 6 trailer
Icon
Icon Icon Icon Icon

    Trending News

    Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
    Sam Altman
    Rashmika Mandanna deepfake row: What happened and how to identify such videos
    Rashmika Mandanna
    GTA 6 trailer date announced! Know 5 groundbreaking features it could get
    GTA 6
    Instagram tests collaborative carousel feature where multiple users can add to a single post
    Instagram
    iOS 17.2 Beta 1 has been released; Know what’s coming - Journal app, iMessage sticker reaction, more
    Apple

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Icon