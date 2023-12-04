Google Pixel security feature: Know how to set up crisis alerts in emergency situations

We all have heard about emergency SOS features which enable users to contact friends and family during unprecedented situations. Now, think how good it would be if we were also made aware of weather conditions or natural calamities on our smartphones - that are yet to occur near our location. Yes, we can get those too courtesy the Google Pixel smartphone and this will enable us to take precautionary measures well in time. Well, the Google Pixel Crisis Alert feature notifies users of floods, fires, earthquakes and other emergencies along with information related to precautions, affected locations and evacuation centres. Know more about this Google Pixel security feature here.

Google Pixel Crisis Alert

The Google Pixel Crisis Alert feature enables users to get notifications about public emergencies or local crises, like natural disaster alerts through the Personal Safety app. With the notification, users will also be provided with a direct link to the homepage of the Personal Safety app which will include all the details about the event. It also provides official information from governments and other authorities. However, note that to get the Crisis Alerts, users will have to enable it manually.

How to enable the Google Pixel Crisis Alert feature

On your Google Pixel Phone, open the Personal Safety app.

Now, tap on “Features.”

Go to “Crisis Alert”

And simply, turn on the feature to get regular updates.

It is one of the important Google Pixel security features as it will help you to tackle extreme situations in your local area effectively with great detail and information. However, note that the alert might be received late due to network connectivity issues. Also, make sure to turn on the location access for alerts.

The Google Pixel Crisis Alert feature is available in all locations along with different languages for users to choose their preferred language and location. The feature is also accessible when the smartphone is locked so, the user receives the message irrespective of that. Notably, the Personal Safety app is available for Pixel 4a and later versions including the Fold phones.

