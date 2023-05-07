Home How To GT vs LSG IPL 2023 Live Score Today: Where to watch Gujarat vs Lucknow match Online

GT vs LSG IPL 2023 Live Score Today: Where to watch Gujarat vs Lucknow match Online

GT vs LSG IPL 2023: Know when and where to watch Gujarat Titans vs Lucknow Super Giants match today.

By: HT TECH
Updated on: May 07 2023, 11:54 IST
GT vs LSG IPL 2023: Here is all you need to know about today's match between Gujarat Titans vs Lucknow Super Giants. (AFP)
GT vs LSG IPL 2023: Here is all you need to know about today's match between Gujarat Titans vs Lucknow Super Giants.

GT vs LSG IPL 2023: The 51st match of this season is all set for today. Gujarat Titans (GT) will face Kolkata Knight Riders (LSG) on the field. Due to captain KL Rahul's injury, Krunal Pandya will be leading Lucknow in their upcoming match against Gujarat Titans in the IPL 2023. Gujarat Titans, with seven wins and three defeats in 10 matches, is currently leading the points table, having accumulated 14 points. On the other hand, LSG is in the third spot with 11 points in 10 games, having won five and lost four matches.

The outcome of this match is crucial for Gujarat's chances of securing the top spot on the points table, while Lucknow needs to give it their all to improve their position. If you are looking forward to some live cricket action today, then know when and how to catch the game online. Here are all details that you need to know about the GT vs LSG IPL 2023 – from the schedule, watch time, and how to stream online for free.

GT vs LSG IPL 2023: When and where to watch

As already stated the match between Gujarat Titans and Lucknow Super Giants will take place at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad. The match will start at 3:30 PM IST.

GT vs LSG IPL 2023: How to watch it Live on TV

You can watch the 13th IPL match between Gujarat Titans and Lucknow Super Giants Live on TV as it will be broadcast on Star Sports channels- Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 3, and Star Sports 3 HD.

GT vs LSG IPL 2023: How to watch live streaming online

To watch the live streaming of the Gujarat Titans vs. Lucknow Super Giants match, simply download the Jio Cinema app on your smartphone and enjoy the game without any subscription fee.

GT vs LSG IPL 2023: Teams

Gujarat Titans Squad: Hardik Pandya (captain), Shubman Gill, David Miller, Abhinav Manohar, Sai Sudharsan, Wriddhiman Saha, Matthew Wade, Rashid Khan, Rahul Tewatia, Vijay Shankar, Mohammed Shami, Alzarri Joseph, Yash Dayal, Pradeep Sangwan, Darshan Nalkande, Jayant Yadav, R. Sai Kishore, Noor Ahmad, Dasun Shanaka, Odean Smith, KS Bharat, Shivam Mavi, Urvil Patel, Josh Little, Mohit Sharma, and Kane Williamson.

Lucknow Super Giants Squad: Krunal Pandya (Captain), K L Rahul, Manan Vohra, Ayush Badoni, Nicholas Pooran, Quinton De Kock, Swapnil Singh, Yash Thakur, Krishnappa Gowtham, Deepak Hooda, Marcus Stoinis, Daniel Sams, Kyle Mayers, Karan Sharma, Prerak Mankad, Amit Mishra, Avesh Khan, Jaydev Unadkat, Mark wood, Romario Shepherd, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohsin Khan, Yushvir Singh, Naveen Ul Haq, Mayank Yadav, and Arpit Guleria.

First Published Date: 07 May, 11:54 IST
