IND vs PAK Asia Cup ODI Live: When and where to watch this thriller online

Fierce rivals India and Pakistan are all set to meet again on the cricket field and an exciting encounter is in the offing. The Asia Cup match will be held on September 2. Know when and where to catch this match online.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Sep 01 2023, 18:15 IST
India vs Pakistan ODI Live streaming: Catch all the action of the Asia Cup encounter online. (AFP)
India vs Pakistan ODI Live streaming: Catch all the action of the Asia Cup encounter online. (AFP)

India vs Pakistan ODI Live streaming: The two fierce rivals are set to meet in an exciting Group A Asia Cup 2023 encounter tomorrow. This will be the 18th Asia Cup encounter between the two teams, with India winning 9 matches, and Pakistan winning 6 matches. While the match itself is expected to be a fiery encounter, rain is expected to play spoilsport. The Asia Cup is being held from August 30 to September 17 in Pakistan and Sri Lanka.

Pakistan have already played a match as they defeated Nepal by 234 runs during the opening match of the tournament. While India andPakistan are expected to be some of the strongest teams in the competition, former India skipper Sunil Gavaskar has highlighted one more team that should not be taken lightly. In an event in Mumbai, Gavaskar said, “In the Asia Cup, we are talking about India-Pakistan rivalry... But don't forget Sri Lanka are also there, and they have been winning the Asia Cup. The rivalry between these three countries is always something special.”

Both India and Pakistan will be hoping to win the Group A ODI match, which is all set to take place soon. Know when, and where you can watch it online.

Where will the India vs Pakistan ODI be played?

The match will be hosted at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Kandy, Sri Lanka. The match between India and Pakistan will be streamed live online along with the Live TV broadcast.

When will the India vs Pakistan ODI be played?

India vs Pakistan ODI Streaming will be broadcast tomorrow, September 2 at 3:00 PM IST, with the toss taking place at 2:30 PM IST. India vs Pakistan ODI Live streaming is available online on the Disney+ Hotstar app.

Cricket fans can catch all the action of the India vs Pakistan ODI streaming online on the Disney+ Hotstar app and Star Sports channels. The regional-language channels of Star Sports will also be broadcasting this encounter.

India vs Pakistan ODI Live Streaming: Watch Asia Cup match online

India vs Pakistan ODI will be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar app. You can catch it live from your smartphones and other mobile devices, as well as on PCs via web browsers like Google Chrome, Safari, Mozilla Firefox and more. Do note that you will need a subscription to the service, of which Disney+ Hotstar provides ample subscription options to choose from.

The cheapest Disney+ Hotstar plan begins at Rs. 499 per year. However, do note that this is available for mobile devices only and you can only stream in HD 720p quality. If you wish to stream in Full HD, there is an option to upgrade to the higher quality Full HD resolution by subscribing to the higher-priced plans. You not only get a bump in quality, but this subscription will also remove ads.

Squads

India: Rohit Sharma (C), Hardik Pandya (VC), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Ravindra Jadeja, Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Mohammed Shami, Ishan Kishan, Shardul Thakur, Axar Patel, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Prasidh Krishna.

Pakistan: Babar Azam (C), Shadab Khan (VC), Abdullah Shafique, Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Salman Ali Agha, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Haris, Mohammad Nawaz, Usama Mir, Faheem Ashraf, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Afridi, Saud Shakeel.

First Published Date: 01 Sep, 18:14 IST
