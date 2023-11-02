Icon
IND vs SL LIVE Score and more: When, where to watch World Cup match online

IND vs SL LIVE: India take on Sri Lanka in the latest encounter of the ICC Cricket Men’s World Cup. Know when and where to catch the live score and watch all the action of the IND vs SL match online.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Nov 02 2023, 14:02 IST
Watch the IND vs SL World Cup match online. Know live streaming details. (AFP)
Watch the IND vs SL World Cup match online. Know live streaming details. (AFP)

IND vs SL LIVE: The Men in Blue have been in stunning form in the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup. Having won all of their matches so far, India find themselves in the second spot in the points table, with a chance to go top. Taking advantage of playing on the home field, the Indian team has defeated opponents such as Australia, England and Pakistan with ease. The recent introduction of Mohammed Shami might prove to be a trump card played by skipper Rohit Sharma as Shammi has massively contributed to their recent winnings.

Rohit Sharma and co. are now set to face off against Sri Lanka, who have won just two of their last 5 matches. If you wish to watch the India vs Sri Lanka ICC Men's Cricket World Cup match from the comfort of your home, know when and where you can catch the live score and watch it online.

IND vs SL LIVE: When will the match take place?

ICC Men's Cricket World Cup's 2nd ODI between India and Sri Lanka will take place tomorrow, November 2. The match will kick off at 2:00 PM IST, with the toss having already taken place half an hour before the match, at 1:30 PM IST. Sri Lanka won the toss and have chosen to bowl first.

IND vs SL LIVE: Where will the match take place?

The ICC Men's Cricket World Cup is being held in India this year. The India vs Sri Lanka match will take place at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, Maharashtra. The World Cup ODI encounter between India and Sri Lanka will be broadcast live on Star Sports Network channels in India.

IND vs SL LIVE: Where to watch match online

The India vs Sri Lanka ICC Men's World Cup match will be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar app. You can catch it live from your smartphones and other mobile devices, as well as on PCs via web browsers like Google Chrome, Safari, Mozilla Firefox, and more. 

While streaming the match is free on mobile devices, you will need a subscription to the service if you wish to watch it on other devices, of which Disney+ Hotstar provides ample subscription options to choose from.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews

First Published Date: 02 Nov, 14:02 IST
