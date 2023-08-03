Home How To IND vs WI 1st T20 live streaming: When, where to watch India vs West Indies match online

IND vs WI 1st T20 live streaming: When, where to watch India vs West Indies match online

India vs West Indies 1st T20 Streaming will be available via live TV telecast, along with live streaming online. Know when, and where to catch all the action online.

By: HT TECH
Updated on: Aug 03 2023, 15:35 IST
IND vs WI 1st T20 live Streaming: After a disappointing 2nd ODI match against West Indies, India grabbed a stunning victory in the 3rd encounter. The Men in Blue registered a massive 200-win run against the Windies, with Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan, and Hardik Pandya all scoring half-centuries. Shadul Thakur also played a starring role with a 4-wicket haul by giving away just 37 runs. India not only won the match but also won the 3-match ODI series which was previously tied. The India tour of the West Indies will now continue with a 5-match T20 series, with the first match kicking off today.

If you wish to catch all the action of the India vs West Indies 1st T20 from the comfort of your home, know when, and where you can watch it online.

Where will India vs West Indies 1st T20 be played?

The match will be hosted at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Trinidad & Tobago. The match between India and West Indies will be streamed live online along with the Live TV broadcast.

When will India vs West Indies 1st T20 be played?

The live streaming of India vs West Indies 1st T20 will begin today, August 3. The toss will take place at 7:30 PM IST, with the match kicking off at 8:00 PM IST., and it will kick start the 5-match T20 series between the teams. The 1st T20 encounter between India and West Indies will be broadcasted live on Doordarshan Sports (DD Sports) channel.

India vs West Indies 1st T20 live streaming: How to watch the match online

Apart from the Doordarshan Sports broadcast, you can also catch all the action of India vs West Indies 1st T20 live online, as multiple streaming platforms will telecast it live. FanCode will be streaming IND vs WI 1st T20 live, however, viewers will have to pay for a Tour pass which costs Rs. 89. This will grant you access to all the action of the India tour of West Indies 2023.

But if you don't wish to pay for the subscription, you can also watch it live for free, courtesy of the JioCinema app which will be streaming all the action online for free.

First Published Date: 03 Aug, 15:34 IST
    Trending Gadgets

