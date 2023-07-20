IND vs WI 2nd Test Dream11 prediction: Check fantasy cricket tips, playing XI, pitch report, more

IND vs WI 2nd Test Dream11 prediction: India displayed tremendous form in the first test match and comfortably won the game by an innings and 141 runs. India has already taken a lead of 1-0 but the men in blues would like to take it to 2-0 in order to stay on the top of the table of the World Test Championship (WTC). The game is also important for West Indies as they will be looking to quickly bounce back from the defeat and take advantage of the home turf. The second test match begins today, and both teams will be keen on playing their best game. If you want to build a team that fetches you the highest points in your online fantasy cricket team, check out the detailed Dream11 team today below.

In the previous test match, India showcased some brilliant individual performances. Yashashvi Jaiswal scored 171, the highest runs in the entire match, while Rohit Sharma also registered a century. Virat Kohli also played an important role in holding onto the wicket and taking the score high. In bowling, Ravichandran Ashwin took a total of 12 wickets in the game, with his best figures being 7 wickets in 21.3 overs while giving away 71 runs.

IND vs WI 2nd Test Dream11 prediction: Time, venue, and pitch report

The second test match between India and West Indies will begin tonight, July 20, at 7:30 PM IST. The match will continue from July 20 to July 24. The game will be played at the Queen's Park Oval in Port of Spain, Trinidad and Tobago.

The Queen's Park Oval features a typical Caribbean Test wicket that favors batsmen but also has something for pacers. The first couple of days will be a good opportunity to post the runs as in the middle days, spinners will get some turn. Towards the end, pacers will become crucial as the pitch will offer better bounce and pace.

IND vs WI 2nd Test Dream11 prediction: Probable playing 11

India: Shubman Gill, Rohit Sharma (C), Virat Kohli, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ajinkya Rahane, Ravichandran Ashwin, RA Jadeja, Axar Patel, Ishan Kishan (wk), Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Siraj

West Indies: Kraigg Brathwaite (C), Tagenarine Chanderpaul, Raymon Reifer, Jermaine Blackwood, Alick Athanaze, Joshua Da Silva (wk), Jason Holder, Rahkeem Cornwall, Alzarri Joseph, Kemar Roach, Jomel Warrican

IND vs WI 2nd Test Dream11 prediction: High-value players

India: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubhman Gill, and Ashwin can be the star players for their team.

West Indies: Alick Athanaze, Kraigg Brathwaite, and Kemar Roach can turn the tides and play big innings.