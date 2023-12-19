Icon
iOS 17.2 update: Know how to harness Siri on iPhone to check your data from Health app

The iOS 17.2 update for iPhones has included new health features for Siri. Check how you can access your health data from your iPhone’s Health app with a few prompts.

By: HT TECH
Updated on: Dec 19 2023, 13:43 IST
Know how Siri on your iPhone can access Health app data with the new iOS 17.2 update. (Unsplash)

Apple has been integrating various new features in iPhones in terms of new apps, accessibility, AI, and much more to make the devices more user-friendly. Now, with the iOS 17.2 update, the iPhone has received massive upgrades and tweaks which are being welcomed by the users. With new features, Siri has also been upgraded to access the health data from the Health app. Sounds cool right? Well yes, users will be able to give Siri prompts to share their health data and the voice assistant will be able to read the information. Know more about the Siri‌ health features and how you can activate this feature.

About Siri‌ health features added with iOS 17.2 update

Once you turn on Siri's access to Health app data, the voice assistant will be able to write or read certain health information in the Health app such as your body temperature, hours of sleep, etc, reported by Apple support. Additionally, MacRumors reported that these features can also be accessed through the Apple Watch Series 9 and Apple Watch Ultra (2nd generation). If you also want to take advantage of this feature check how you can activate Siri‌ health features on your iPhone.

How to activate Siri's access to Health app data on iPhone

  • On your iPhone, go to the Settings app.
  • Locate and tap on Health.
  • Below, you will see “ Data Access & Devices”
  • Tap on Siri.
  • Now, simply turn on the feature for Siri to access your health information.

Also read: How to stop Apple Music from adding ‘Favorite' songs to your library after iOS 17.2 update

Follow the above steps and activate the features. MacRumors laid out some examples of how you can ask Siri about your health data. It said, “What's my heart rate?”, “How many steps have I taken this week?”, “What's my blood oxygen level”. Additionally, users can also ask Siri to log health information such as, “My blood sugar is 140”, or “My weight is 183 pounds today.”

Apple support also ensures the safety and security of their health information. Apple said, “You can decide what information is placed in the Health app as well as who can access your data.” Therefore, your Health app information will be encrypted on your device with a passcode so only the iPhone owner will be able to access the health data.

Since the launch of iOS 17 and later versions, the performance of iPhones has drastically improved in terms of new and easy features. The usage is more stylish and fun for users to use and a great example is the Siri‌ health features. Right now, Apple is reported to be working on the iOS 17.3 update in which it may introduce a new security feature called Stolen Device Protection which gives an added layer of security to users' personal information and data when the iPhone gets lost or stolen.

In the coming months, users will be able to experience a lot of new features on their iPhones. Till then, take advantage of the advanced feature of Apple voice assistance, Siri and access your health data with a few easy prompts.

First Published Date: 19 Dec, 13:40 IST
