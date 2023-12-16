How to stop Apple Music from adding ‘Favorite’ songs to your library after iOS 17.2 update

Last week, Apple rolled out the iOS 17.2 update globally, adding new features such as the Journal app, Spatial Video recording, and more. It also updated Apple Music and added a new feature where the songs that are marked as Favorite by users will automatically be added to a default playlist called ‘Favorite Songs'. But this means it will also show up in the Music library whether you want it to or not. So, if you have spent years carefully curating your Music library, this can ruin your experience. Since this feature is enabled by default, it will happen even without you changing your settings. However, there is a way for you to stop this. Let us take a look.

Apple Music automatically adds songs to the Music library

The Apple Music feature was much needed because now it gives users the ability to check their liked songs in one single screen. Many users mark songs as Favorite to keep them under their radar when they come across them again or because they really like listening to the track, so having all such songs in a single window to go through them is quite convenient.

But this is where the trouble also begins. Apple has also created a default playlist named Favorite Songs. This is where all the songs that you have marked will be pulled. While this is great, the playlist is part of the Music library, which means when you play your library, you are likely to be jumped with these songs invariably.

But many users don't like their library to be messed with because they have spent years adding the perfect songs as per their preference and adding songs without their deliberate approval is a recipe for disaster. This rings especially true as Favorite songs are sometimes just the flavor of the month, and they do not want to listen to it once it gets old.

As Apple has turned this feature on by default, users will be met with this unpleasant surprise even without touching the settings at all. And while there is a way to turn this off, those who are less tech-savvy may also struggle to do so as the settings for this are not inside Apple Music at all.

So, whether you are someone who is just very protective of their library and wants to preemptively stop it before you mark another song Favorite, or someone who already experienced this and wants to put a stop to it as soon as possible, do not worry. Just check these easy-to-follow steps to turn this feature off.

How to stop Apple Music from adding Favorite songs to your library

1. Apple Music settings are not available within the app. So, you will have to head to the Settings app.

2. After opening the app, find Music and enter the menu options.

3. There, you will find the ‘Add Favorite Songs' option.

4. Turn off the toggle next to it.

That's it. Now, even if you mark a song as Favorite, it will not show up in your Music library.