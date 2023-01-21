iPhone camera broken? THIS is what you should do
Did you just break your iPhone's camera lens? Don't worry! You are not alone. Several people with similar issues shared their experiences on Reddit and Apple Support forums. The best thing to do in this situation is to visit a professional repair provider with certified technicians who use genuine Apple parts is the safest and most reliable way to get a repair. Apple camera parts are designed to fit precisely within the device. Depending on your location, you can get your iPhone camera replaced—in or out of warranty—by visiting an Apple Store or Apple Authorized Service Provider, or by shipping your iPhone to an Apple Repair Center.
How much will it cost? Apple Authorized Service Providers can set their own fees, so ask them for an estimate. For service covered by AppleCare+, your fee per incident will be the same regardless of which service provider you choose.
But first of all, you will need to identify if it is a hardware issue or it is related to the software. If you are facing a blurring lens, broken flash, black screen, or app freezes, then there are chances that it is related to the software. And the good news is that with some minor fixes, you can solve it. But all your fixes failed, then it's time to visit the service center because it is a hardware issue. So how to fix these broken iPhone camera issues related to software? Here are some tips for you.
How to fix a broken iPhone camera
- If you are facing lens blurring, then you can try a microfiber cloth and gently brush off the lens. It can also be done due to the software which is stuck in a loop of trying to focus. Simply restart your iPhone.
- Broken flash: To correct it, go to the control center and flip on the flashlight mode. If it still doesn't work, then it may be a hardware issue.
- Is your iPhone camera app freezing? Try updating your iOS and check if the problem persists or not.
- Facing a black screen? You need to restart your iPhone and switch between your rear and front camera repeatedly until your camera screen appears. Moreover, you can check your iOS update status.
