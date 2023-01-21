iPhone camera broken? THIS is what you should do

If you are facing an issue with your iPhone camera, then there are chances that it is broken in some way! Here’s how to fix it.

Did you just break your iPhone's camera lens? Don't worry! You are not alone. Several people with similar issues shared their experiences on Reddit and Apple Support forums. The best thing to do in this situation is to visit a professional repair provider with certified technicians who use genuine Apple parts is the safest and most reliable way to get a repair. Apple camera parts are designed to fit precisely within the device. Depending on your location, you can get your iPhone camera replaced—in or out of warranty—by visiting an Apple Store or Apple Authorized Service Provider, or by shipping your iPhone to an Apple Repair Center.

How much will it cost? Apple Authorized Service Providers can set their own fees, so ask them for an estimate. For service covered by AppleCare+, your fee per incident will be the same regardless of which service provider you choose.

But first of all, you will need to identify if it is a hardware issue or it is related to the software. If you are facing a blurring lens, broken flash, black screen, or app freezes, then there are chances that it is related to the software. And the good news is that with some minor fixes, you can solve it. But all your fixes failed, then it's time to visit the service center because it is a hardware issue. So how to fix these broken iPhone camera issues related to software? Here are some tips for you.

How to fix a broken iPhone camera