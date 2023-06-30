iPhone tips: Siri might be listening to you when you don't want it! Know how to stop it

iPhone tips: Concerned about your iPhone listening to your conversations? If you're utilizing Siri voice commands to activate Apple's digital assistant, it might be listening to you. However, let's clarify that we're not referring to that eerie feeling when your phone seems to flood you with related content after a casual conversation with a friend. Siri doesn't engage in such snooping behaviors. In fact, Apple updated its policies two years ago, ensuring that most Siri requests are processed on your device and never reach the company's servers. For a detailed explanation of privacy issues related to Ask Siri and Dictation, you can refer to Apple's latest statement.

While Siri may not be recording your conversations, it does actively listen for specific wake words. Presently, the wake word is "Hey Siri," but with the upcoming iOS 17 release, you can simply say "Siri" to activate the digital assistant. Once triggered, Siri can perform various tasks, such as sending texts, checking the weather, or setting timers, solely based on your verbal instructions.

However, if the notion of a digital assistant attentively listening to your every word makes you uncomfortable, there's an easy solution. You can disable Siri with just a few simple steps in your iPhone's Settings.

How to prevent Siri from listening to you

1. Open the Settings app and scroll down to find Siri & Search.

2. Under the "Ask Siri" section, toggle off the "Listen for 'Hey Siri'" option.

3. Next, disable Siri access when your device is locked by toggling off the "Allow Siri

When Locked" option.

4. Repeat the process by toggling off the "Press Side Button for Siri" option.

5. When a notification appears, tap "Turn Off Siri."

Congratulations! Going forward, you can rest assured that Siri won't be snooping in the background.

However, if you prefer to keep Siri enabled on your iPhone, there are still numerous benefits to using this feature. For example, you can have some fun by casting Harry Potter spells with Siri on your iPhone (because who doesn't want to do that?). There's also a convenient shortcut to make Siri eject water from your iPhone. Additionally, Siri can be useful for recording police interactions on your iPhone, if ever required.

Alternatively, if you're seeking practical voice command capabilities, there are excellent options available, ranging from the Google Nest Mini to the Amazon Echo Pop. These smart speakers are perfect for tasks like setting timers, checking the weather, and receiving the latest news updates.

In short, Remember, the choice is yours—whether to disable Siri and ensure your privacy or to explore the possibilities and benefits of having Siri as your digital assistant.