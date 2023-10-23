iPhone user? Know how to share your health data with family

Apple, in September, introduced its new operating system named iOS 17 which has various new features and upgrades that are being appreciated by users. Now, one of these features is simply awesome! This iPhone update allows you to easily share your Health app data with loved ones in a few easy steps. This new feature will enable anyone to send health alerts and trends that are collected by the iPhone's Health app. Check out the below-mentioned steps on how you can share your health data.

How to share your data in Health on iPhone

According to Apple support, when you enable health data sharing with others, they can also view the health notifications you receive such as high heart rate and irregular rhythm. You can also choose to share notifications for significant trends, such as a sudden decline in activity. This can help you and your loved ones stay informed of your health which will enable them to take action during emergency situations. Follow the steps below to share your health data:

Open the Health app on your iPhone.

Tap the share icon at the bottom of the screen.

You will be provided with two options: “1. Set up sharing for the first time: Tap Share with Someone. 2. Share with an additional contact: Tap “Add another person,” then tap Next.”

Select someone in your contacts list by searching in the search field and tapping their contact information.

Select the suggested topics or set them up manually.

Recheck the topic you've selected,

Lastly, tap Share, then tap Done.

The selected person will first have to accept your invitation to get all your health updates. Also, the person you want to share your data with should be available in your contact list. You also have the authority to decide which data you want to share. Additionally, you can also stop this feature whenever you want. The Health app also enables users to easily export their data in XML format to share with other apps and services.