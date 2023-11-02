Icon
Home How To Jawan OTT Release: When, where to watch Shah Rukh Khan film online

Jawan OTT Release: When, where to watch Shah Rukh Khan film online

The OTT release date of Shah Rukh Khan’s second film of the year, Jawan, is out! Know when and where to watch this box office record-breaking blockbuster online.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Nov 02 2023, 16:31 IST
Jawan
Know how and where to watch Jawan OTT release online.
Know how and where to watch Jawan OTT release online. (Red Chillies Entertainment/X)

Jawan OTT release: After a nearly 4-year hiatus, Shah Rukh Khan made his long-awaited return to the big screen with Pathaan earlier this year, which broke multiple records at the box office. Just a few months later, another SRK film Jawan made its theatrical debut on September 7, and it had the same effect on die-hard fans. Both films have been a blockbuster comeback success for the Badshah of Bollywood. While Pathaan had been released on OTT platforms earlier this year, there was no official information about Jawan's OTT release, until now.

Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan film is now set to premiere on OTT platforms soon. So, if you wish to watch the film from the comfort of your home, then know when, and where to watch it online.

Jawan OTT release: Plot, Cast, and more

Jawan is an action thriller film co-written and directed by Atlee (best known for Raja Rani, Theri, Mersal, and Bigil) as his first Hindi film. It is produced by Gauri Khan and Gaurav Verma under the Red Chillies Entertainment banner. The film was released in theaters on September 7. As per reports, the film has crossed a record-breaking Rs. 600 Cr. mark during its box office run, becoming the first Bollywood film to earn this achievement.

The story revolves around a man who made a promise years ago and is now driven by it to correct the wrongs in society. However, his determination and wit will be tested against an outlaw without fear and an ambition to cause suffering to the masses.

Apart from Shah Rukh Khan, Jawan also stars Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Priyamani and Sanya Malhotra, while Deepika Padukone makes a special appearance.

Jawan: When, where to watch online

Jawan is available for streaming on Netflix starting today, November 2, which also turns out to be Shah Rukh Khan's birthday. Moreover, it will be an extended cut version of the film, meaning that it might contain some scenes that did not make it in the theatrical version. It can be considered a gift from SRK to his dedicated fans!

In an X post, the official account of Netflix India announced, “Birthday Jawan ka hai par gift sab ke liye We're good to go! Jawan (the extended cut) is now streaming in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu, only on Netflix”.

Therefore, you can stream Jawan on Netflix starting today as long as you have a subscription to the streaming service.

First Published Date: 02 Nov, 16:31 IST
