Make sending messages more fun with animated stickers on iPhone; Know how to make and send them

After the launch of the iOS 17 update, Apple has added several new features to the Messages app, one of which is creating animated stickers from photos. But do you know you can also create these stickers from live photos? Yes, now the iPhone has the ability to create stickers from live photos which makes chatting more fun and creative. Check out the few easy steps on how to turn your live photos into animated stickers.

Make a Live Photo into an animated sticker

On your iPhone, go to the messages app.

Select a contact or compose a new chat from the top right corner.

On the left, there is a + button. Tap on it and a few options will appear on your screen.

Then select stickers from the given options.

Now, click on the huge + button available in the first row.

Then select the "Live" tab which will be present below the search bar.

Select a live photo of your choice.

Click on "Add sticker"

Then simply send the sticker to the selected contact.

The same process can also be applied to making normal photos into animated stickers. Further, these stickers would be synced with your iCloud, therefore, if you have the same Apple ID on other devices then you will be able to use them on other iPhone, iPad, and Mac devices. This would allow you to have all newly created stickers on different devices as well. Try out the animated sticker feature and send your friends funny stickers.

If you are not able to see the stickers feature on your iPhone then check if your smartphone is updated with the new iOS 17 version as the animated sticker feature will only be available on devices that have upgraded their iPhone with iOS 17. In just two months, Apple has released the iOS 17.1 update, which integrates various features and fixes bugs that may improve your iPhone's performance. So make sure you keep your iPhone updated to enjoy new features.