Icon
Home How To Make sending messages more fun with animated stickers on iPhone; Know how to make and send them

Make sending messages more fun with animated stickers on iPhone; Know how to make and send them

Want to make your chat fun with animated stickers? Know how you can create stickers with live photos and send them on the Messages app.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Oct 27 2023, 18:01 IST
Icon
iPhone
Check out the step-by-step guide for creating animated stickers from live photos. (Pexels)
iPhone
Check out the step-by-step guide for creating animated stickers from live photos. (Pexels)

After the launch of the iOS 17 update, Apple has added several new features to the Messages app, one of which is creating animated stickers from photos. But do you know you can also create these stickers from live photos? Yes, now the iPhone has the ability to create stickers from live photos which makes chatting more fun and creative. Check out the few easy steps on how to turn your live photos into animated stickers.

Make a Live Photo into an animated sticker

  • On your iPhone, go to the messages app.
  • Select a contact or compose a new chat from the top right corner.
  • On the left, there is a + button. Tap on it and a few options will appear on your screen.
  • Then select stickers from the given options.
  • Now, click on the huge + button available in the first row.
  • Then select the "Live" tab which will be present below the search bar.
  • Select a live photo of your choice.
  • Click on "Add sticker"
  • Then simply send the sticker to the selected contact.

The same process can also be applied to making normal photos into animated stickers. Further, these stickers would be synced with your iCloud, therefore, if you have the same Apple ID on other devices then you will be able to use them on other iPhone, iPad, and Mac devices. This would allow you to have all newly created stickers on different devices as well. Try out the animated sticker feature and send your friends funny stickers.

If you are not able to see the stickers feature on your iPhone then check if your smartphone is updated with the new iOS 17 version as the animated sticker feature will only be available on devices that have upgraded their iPhone with iOS 17. In just two months, Apple has released the iOS 17.1 update, which integrates various features and fixes bugs that may improve your iPhone's performance. So make sure you keep your iPhone updated to enjoy new features.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 27 Oct, 18:01 IST
Tags:
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

iPhone 15 widgets
Want to organize your iPhone 15 home screen? Know how to use widgets
iPhone
Rev up your iPhone charging speed and maximise battery life with these tips
WhatsApp tips
WhatsApp tips: How to manage storage on your phone
iPhone
Revamp your old iPhone! Get the Action Button just like the one on iPhone 15 Pro
pexels-anna-nekrashevich-6203795
Be a pro at work, here are 7 tips and apps to enhance your workplace presence

Editor’s Pick

Reddit
Reddit could block Google Search, Bing, if the AI companies don’t pay up to use its data
Elon Musk
Elon Musk to block X in EU just to avoid fixing the misinformation problem?
Carl Sagan
Carl Sagan detected life on Earth 30 years ago – here’s how his experiment is helping us search for alien species today
AI models
AI chatbots are supposed to improve health care. But research says some are perpetuating racism
Slack
Slack gives up Status account on X; Know what it means for you

Trending Stories

Check out the latest Gaganyaan mission live updates from the ISRO launch event of the test flight.
Gaganyaan mission highlights: Proud moment for India! Test vehicle launched, splashed down safely in Bay of Bengal
Gaganyaan Mission
What is the purpose of Gaganyaan mission? Know all about the main objectives of ISRO
Gaganyaan mission
Where is Gaganyaan mission going? ISRO set to launch Flight Test Vehicle Abort Mission-1
know when, where and how to watch online
Gaganyaan mission: First test flight launch tomorrow; know when, where and how to watch online
Cyber crime
Payment gateway company account hacked! Cybercriminals siphon off whopping Rs. 16,180 cr
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA 6
GTA 6 leak: From money laundering to vehicle hacking, check all the new gameplay systems
GTA V
GTA 6 to come to Nintendo Switch 2? New leak reveals Grand Theft Auto VI to be available on all platforms
Evil Within
Grab The Evil Within and The Evil Within 2 for FREE! Know where to get it
GTA 6
GTA 6 leak: Check rumoured gameplay mechanics of next Grand Theft Auto game
Spider-Man 2 sold over 2.5 million copies, becoming the fastest-selling PlayStation Studios game.
Spider-Man 2 game creates huge PlayStation Studios sales record within just 24 hours!
Icon Great Indian Festival Icon
Icon Upto 40% off on Mobiles & Accessories Icon
Icon Upto 40% off on Laptops Icon
Icon Upto 80% off on Smartwatches Icon
Icon Upto 60% off on Tablets Icon
Icon
Icon Icon Icon Icon

    Trending News

    Gaganyaan mission highlights: Proud moment for India! Test vehicle launched, splashed down safely in Bay of Bengal
    Check out the latest Gaganyaan mission live updates from the ISRO launch event of the test flight.
    What is the purpose of Gaganyaan mission? Know all about the main objectives of ISRO
    Gaganyaan Mission
    Where is Gaganyaan mission going? ISRO set to launch Flight Test Vehicle Abort Mission-1
    Gaganyaan mission
    Gaganyaan mission: First test flight launch tomorrow; know when, where and how to watch online
    know when, where and how to watch online
    Payment gateway company account hacked! Cybercriminals siphon off whopping Rs. 16,180 cr
    Cyber crime

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Icon