MI vs KKR TATA IPL 2023 Live: Where to Stream Mumbai vs Kolkata IPL Match Today Live Score

MI vs KKR TATA IPL 2023: Know when and where to watch Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders match today, April 16.

By: HT TECH
Updated on: Apr 16 2023, 11:14 IST
MI vs KKR TATA IPL 2023: Here is all you need to know about today's match between Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders. (AFP)
MI vs KKR TATA IPL 2023: Here is all you need to know about today's match between Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders. (AFP)

MI vs KKR TATA IPL 2023: The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 is taking an interesting turn with every passing match! The weekend is set to bring a thrill to another level with double header matches. The 22nd match of the IPL 2023 will witness Mumbai Indians (MI) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on the field of cricket today. Now it is going to be super exciting to watch these teams compete against each other today.

Mumbai has won only one game out of three played so far in IPL 2023, with the only win achieved against the Delhi Capitals in their previous game. In contrast, the Kolkata Knight Riders have maintained their performance at just about average level in their four matches, winning and losing two matches. Their most recent game was a loss to Sunrisers Hyderabad. As both teams aim to secure another victory, they are equally eager to win today's match.

If you're waiting for an exciting weekend by catching the MI vs KKR TATA IPL 2023 match, then ensure you have all the necessary information, including the schedule, viewing time, how to stream it online for free, and more.

MI vs KKR TATA IPL 2023: When and where to watch

As already stated the match between Mumbai Indians and Kolkata Knight Riders will take place at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. The match will start at 3:30 PM IST.

MI vs KKR TATA IPL 2023: How to watch it Live on TV

You can watch the 22nd IPL match between Mumbai Indians and Kolkata Knight Riders Live on TV as it will be broadcast on Star Sports channels- Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 3, and Star Sports 3 HD.

MI vs KKR TATA IPL 2023: How to watch live streaming online

You can catch the live streaming of the match between Mumbai Indians and Kolkata Knight Riders on Jio Cinema. All you need to do is install the app on your smartphone and simply enjoy the match without paying any fee for the subscription.

MI vs KKR TATA IPL 2023: Probable batting teams

Mumbai Indians Squad: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Ishan Kishan, Vishnu Vinod, Tristan Stubbs, Piyush Chawla, Nehal Wadera, Jofra Archer, Cameron Green, Shams Mulani, Tim David, Dewald Brevis, Ramandeep Singh, Hrithik Shokeen, Kumar Kartikeya Singh, Akash Madhwal, Duan Jansen, Raghav Goyal, Sandeep Warrier, Jason Behrendorff, Arjun Tendulkar, Riley Meredith

Kolkata Knight Riders Squad: Nitish Rana (captain), Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Mandeep Singh, Rinku Singh, Jason Roy, Liton Das, Jagadeesan Narayan, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Anukul Roy, Shakib Al Hasan, Venkatesh Iyer, David Wiese, Harshit Rana, Shardul Thakur, Varun Chakaravarthy, Suyash Sharma, Kulwant Khejroliya, Umesh Yadav, Vaibhav Arora, Lockie Ferguson, Tim Southee

First Published Date: 16 Apr, 11:12 IST
