Home How To Microsoft Loop app: What it can do for you - harness the power of collaboration

Know how the Microsoft Loop app effectively boosts productivity and collaboration in a workspace.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Dec 28 2023, 10:28 IST
Check out the capabilities of the Microsoft Loop app and how to use it. (Microsoft)

In a workspace, the most common challenge an employee comes across is effective collaboration among team members in order to boost productivity. Both these factors are crucial in a workplace to carry out the tasks or projects to ensure company-wide growth. To overcome this challenge, Microsoft this year announced the co-creative Microsoft Loop app that focuses on team collaboration through shared workspaces and encourages team members to be productive and stay organized with the help of the tool. If you are looking for an effective productivity tool for your team or organization then Microsoft Loop app can be the one for you. Know more about Microsoft Loop app and how it works.

What is Microsoft Loop?

Loop app is a collaboration tool that empowers individuals and teams by providing effective tools to organize tasks and projects in one place. The app and its tools can be accessed across various devices. Microsoft Loop also features AI-powered assistance called Copilot which enables teams to brainstorm ideas together or it can also create a marketing plan based on user prompts.

Microsoft Loop app provides users with three elements: components, workspaces, and pages. These three elements ensure effective collaboration. It enables teams to stay up-to-date with new updates and get access to all Microsoft 365 apps. Lastly, the workspace enables users to get an organised view of projects and keep tracking progress.

How the Microsoft Loop app benefits Workspaces

  • Loop components enable users to get ideas and feedback through chats. This enables teams to consider every possible idea and pick the one that suits the company's desires the best.
  • With Loop, users can easily create notes, task lists, numbered lists, and tables which can be edited by any team member in the chat. Therefore, it enables teams to stay up-to-date about the changes.
  • With Loop, users can get easy access to Microsoft 365 tools along with AI assistant Copilot. This will provide teams with advanced tools to carry out their task efficiently.
  • It benefits teams in improving collaboration, and communication and encourages productivity through effective task and project management.
  • It provides intelligent suggestions, page templates, and more so users do not have to build presentations, ideas, or anything from scratch.

Note that the Microsoft Loop app can be easily accessed through the web, iOS, and Android. It is also compatible with tools such as Teams, Outlook, Word for the Web, and Whiteboard. However, to use Loop, users will have to buy their yearly or monthly subscription either in-home format or in the business format. With higher subscription play user will be able to experience exclusive features along with additional storage for keeping their files and work documents secured within the app.

This app can be highly effective for boosting team productivity as members will be clear about what needs to be done and how it will be done through clear communication and collaboration.

So, do try out the tool for a few weeks and see how it benefits you and your team in working toward achieving the desired company goals.

First Published Date: 28 Dec, 10:28 IST
