PAK vs NED live score and streaming: When, where to watch World Cup ODI match online

PAK vs NED live score and streaming: The ICC Men's Cricket World Cup kicked off yesterday with an exciting encounter between England and New Zealand. New Zealand took the victory by 9 wickets, courtesy of centuries by Devon Conway and Rachin Ravindra. In today's match, Pakistan face the Netherlands. The Pakistani team would be hoping to perform better in the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup than they did in the Asia Cup, which India won. Going into the match, Pakistan are favourites, having won all their 6 encounters against the Netherlands, but the Dutch might spring a surprise.

If you wish to watch the match from the comfort of your home, know when and where you can catch the live score and watch the match online.

PAK vs NED World Cup live score and streaming: When will the match take place?

ICC Men's Cricket World Cup's 2nd ODI between Pakistan and Netherlands will take place today, October 6. The match will kick off at 2:00 PM IST, with the toss taking place half an hour before the match, at 1:30 PM IST.

PAK vs NED World Cup live score and streaming: Where will the match take place?

The ICC Men's Cricket World Cup is being held in India this year. The Pakistan vs Netherlands match will take place at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Hyderabad. The World Cup 2nd ODI encounter between Pakistan and Netherlands will be broadcast live on Star Sports Network channels in India.

PAK vs NED World Cup live score and streaming: Where to watch match online

The Pakistan vs Netherlands ICC Men's World Cup match will be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar app. You can catch it live from your smartphones and other mobile devices, as well as on PCs via web browsers like Google Chrome, Safari, Mozilla Firefox, and more. Do note that you will need a subscription to the service, of which Disney+ Hotstar provides ample subscription options to choose from.