    Quordle 366 answer for January 25: Slightly frustrating! Check Quordle hints, clues, solutions

    Quordle 366 answer for January 25: Slightly frustrating! Check Quordle hints, clues, solutions

    Quordle 366 answer for January 25: Today’s puzzle would have been really straightforward if not for just one word. Don’t lose the game because of it. Solve it with these Quordle hints, clues and solutions.
    By: HT TECH
    | Updated on: Jan 25 2023, 08:10 IST
    Quordle
    View all Images
    Quordle 366 answer for January 25: Don’t let one tricky word stop you from retaining your winning streak. Get to the victory with these Quordle hints, clues and solutions. (HT Tech)

    Quordle 366 answer for January 25: It's one of those slightly frustrating days. Today's puzzle could have been one of the easiest we have seen in a long time, if only it was not for that one word which changed the game. Quordle players can really use a break after the bombardment of tricky puzzles that has been going on for a while. But it is not meant to be so today. As always, you cannot take the game easily. Even if you have a fool-proof strategy to figure out the letters, you can be sure that Quordle will pull out a sneaky trick like it did a few weeks back where all the words had repeated letters. The right way to solve these puzzles is to never be predictable and always analyze the clues after every attempt. And if that feels like a lot, you can always make your task easy by using these Quordle hints and clues. And if you need more assistance, simply scroll to the bottom for the solution.

    Quordle 366 hints for January 25

    Three of the four words today are common, has one word with repeated letters and do not contain any uncommon letter either. However, one word has both repeated letters and contains uncommon letters within it. So, once you solve that one, the rest should be very easy to deal with. Just use the letter elimination strategy and you should not have a tough time.

    Quordle 366 clues for January 25

    1. Today's words begin with the letters W, S, A and M.

    2. The words end with D, E, T and O.

    3. Word 1 clue - an injury to part of your body, especially a cut, often one received in fighting

    4. Word 2 clue - to make a serious promise

    5. Word 3 clue - anything that has current or future economic value

    6. Word 4 clue - a tropical fruit that has a yellow and red skin and is yellow inside

    Those were your clues. Now go on and give the game your best attempt. And if you feel stuck at any point, just scroll down for the answers.

    Quordle 366 answer for January 25

    SPOILER ALERT! Do not read ahead if you do not want the answer to today's Quordle. You have been warned.

    The four words in today's Quordle are:

    1. WOUND

    2. SWORE

    3. ASSET

    4. MANGO

    We hope you had fun solving the puzzle. Make sure to check back again tomorrow for more hints and clues.

    First Published Date: 25 Jan, 08:09 IST
