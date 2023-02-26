Quordle 398 answer for February 26: Hints, clues, solutions

Quordle 398 answer for February 26: Today, you may need to sit with your cup of tea and focus hard on the puzzle, because it is going to be tough! Today's Quordle puzzle is particularly challenging, and even cracking a single word may feel like a significant accomplishment. This is all because there are plenty of repetitions. If you want to maintain your winning streak, then just step with caution. It is recommended you go through the Quordle hints and clues to gain a better understanding of the words in order to save you from running out of chances. If you are already in the midst of the game and stuck badly, just scroll to the bottom for the solutions.

Quordle 398 hints for February 26

Today's Quordle puzzle is exceptionally challenging as all four words contain repeated letters, which is a rare occurrence. Even with a letter elimination strategy, it can be perplexing as there are only four clues to work with. Fortunately, the puzzle does not contain any unusual letters. We suggest reviewing the clues below.

Quordle 398 clues for February 26

Today's words begin with the letters C, K, S and R.

The words end with the letters C,A, T and R.

Word 1 clue - related to the city or citizenship

Word 2 clue - An animal native to Australia

Word 3 clue - Fixed period of time assigned

Word 4 clue - Refers to less commonly found or occurring

These are the clues for the day. Use them with the hints provided above and you will find a sure shot strategy to take on today's puzzle. But if you're looking for the solutions, then simply scroll down.

Quordle 398 answer for February 26

SPOILER ALERT. Do not read ahead if you do not want the answer to today's Quordle. You have been warned.

The four words in today's Quordle are:

CIVIC KOALA STINT RARER

We hope you were able to solve this particularly tricky puzzle. For more help on a regular basis, make sure to check this space every day.