Quordle 466 answer for May 5: Prepare yourselves! Check Quordle hints, clues, solutions

Quordle 466 answer for May 5: While Wordle gives the players a series of easy puzzles, Quordle increases the difficulty every passing day. We are again presented with a single word that increases the difficulty of the puzzle significantly. This word, besides the usual shenanigans of the game, has a new problem to solve. And if you're not a seasoned veteran of the game, you might struggle big time. So, do not take unnecessary risks and use these Quordle hints and clues to solve the puzzle. And if you're stuck in a tough spot, you can always jump to the bottom to check the solutions.

Quordle 466 hints for May 5

Today, two of the words contain a repeated letter. But that's not all. Every single word comes with its own set of challenges. There are words with uncommon letters, words with abnormal letter arrangement and obscure words that might be tricky to find out. So, you have to be really careful today. Make sure to solve the puzzle with the letter elimination strategy and check our clues below.

Quordle 466 clues for May 5

1. Today's words begin with the letters L, R, T, and E.

2. The words end with the letters O, E, M, and W.

3. Word 1 clue - an uncertain situation that you cannot control and in which there is no progress or improvement

4. Word 2 clue - a show with songs, dances, jokes, and short plays often about recent events

5. Word 3 clue - an object (such as an animal or plant) serving as the emblem of a family or clan and often as a reminder of its ancestry

6. Word 4 clue - the place where the bones of your arm join and your arm bends

These were your clues. We believe they will help in solving the puzzle quite easily. But if you are still confused, just scroll down to check the solutions.

Quordle 466 answer for May 5

SPOILER ALERT. Do not read ahead if you do not want the answer to today's Quordle. You have been warned.

The four words in today's Quordle are:

1. LIMBO

2. REVUE

3. TOTEM

4. ELBOW

We hope you had fun solving the puzzle. For more such hints and clues, make sure to come back again tomorrow.