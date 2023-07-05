Quordle 524 answer for July 5: Need a helping hand? Check Quordle hints, clues, solutions

Quordle 524 answer for July 5: Quordle has completed 524 puzzles and we did not even notice it. During this period, our popular game has gotten bigger as well, and it got acquired by Merriam-Webster. But, that's all for celebrations because it's not an easy puzzle today. And if you want to protect your precious streak, then you must find a way to overcome the challenge and secure a win. It can be a hassle on a weekend and we understand that. So do not worry, we are here with our Quordle hints and clues for you to get information about the words. And if they don't help, just jump to the bottom for the solution.

Quordle 524 hints for July 5

All four words have some layer of difficulty in them. There are two words with obscure letters in them, one word with repeated letters, and one word with both obscure letters and an unusual letter arrangement. If you wish to solve it efficiently, you have to be very quick with finding the clues. Use a letter elimination technique that you know. Do not waste more than 3-4 attempts on it.

Quordle 524 clues for July 5

1. Today's words begin with the letters H, A, S, and V.

2. The words end with the letters Y, T, T, and A.

3. Word 1 clue - marked with hills

4. Word 2 clue - being watchful and ready to meet danger

5. Word 3 clue - a large rectangular piece of cloth used to cover a bed

6. Word 4 clue - a strong clear alcoholic drink originally from Russia

These are your clues for the day. Go on and give the puzzle your best attempt. And if you still find yourself unsure, scroll down for the answers.

Quordle 524 answer for July 5

SPOILER ALERT. Do not read ahead if you do not want the answer to today's Quordle. You have been warned.

The four words in today's Quordle are:

1. HILLY

2. ALERT

3. SHEET

4. VODKA

We hope you were able to solve it easily. Come back again tomorrow for more hints and clues.