Quordle 524 answer for July 5: Need a helping hand? Check Quordle hints, clues, solutions

Quordle 524 answer for July 5: Today’s puzzle is not going to be as easy as a walk in the park. You are going to work hard for it and we recommend you take the help of Quordle hints, clues and solutions to ensure victory.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Jul 05 2023, 08:03 IST
These top 5 Wordle alternatives are out of this world! Will keep you at it all day
1/5 Word Master: Like Wordle, this word puzzle too gives six attempts to guess a five-letter word and uses gray, yellow and green blocks as well in a similar way. However, there’s a slight tweak, it offers unlimited games in a day and you don't have to wait 24 hours to play the next one. It can be played on any web browser. (Google Play)
2/5 Hello Wordl: Hello Wordl, is another Wordle alternative which is quite similar to the previous one. It also gives six tries to guess a word and uses the colored blocks in the same way to track your progress. Unlike Wordle, you can play world all day long and can also change the number of letters in the word you're guessing. You can first choose a four-letter puzzle or use the in-game slider to go all the way up to an 11-letter puzzle. (Hello Wordl)
3/5 Lewdle: Lewdle is also a word puzzle that gives the similar attempt to solve a puzzle. However, it comes with a game's content advisory that reads, "Lewdle is a game about rude words. If you're likely to be offended by the use of profanity, vulgarity or obscenity, go play Wordle instead!" Like Wordle, Lewdle too has only one puzzle per day for players. (Lewdle)
Words With Friends: Words With Friends is like a virtual game of Scrabble. You and your opponent, either another person or the computer, get letters and make words on the board. For every correct word, a point is awarded and those who have the most points at the end wins. 
5/5 Words With Friends: Words With Friends is like a virtual game of Scrabble. You and your opponent, either another person or the computer, get letters and make words on the board. For every correct word, a point is awarded and those who have the most points at the end wins.  (Words With Friends)
Quordle
Quordle 524 answer for July 5: Fight the tricks of today’s puzzle with these Quordle hints, clues and solutions. (HT Tech)

Quordle 524 answer for July 5: Quordle has completed 524 puzzles and we did not even notice it. During this period, our popular game has gotten bigger as well, and it got acquired by Merriam-Webster. But, that's all for celebrations because it's not an easy puzzle today. And if you want to protect your precious streak, then you must find a way to overcome the challenge and secure a win. It can be a hassle on a weekend and we understand that. So do not worry, we are here with our Quordle hints and clues for you to get information about the words. And if they don't help, just jump to the bottom for the solution.

Quordle 524 hints for July 5

All four words have some layer of difficulty in them. There are two words with obscure letters in them, one word with repeated letters, and one word with both obscure letters and an unusual letter arrangement. If you wish to solve it efficiently, you have to be very quick with finding the clues. Use a letter elimination technique that you know. Do not waste more than 3-4 attempts on it.

Quordle 524 clues for July 5

1. Today's words begin with the letters H, A, S, and V.

2. The words end with the letters Y, T, T, and A.

3. Word 1 clue - marked with hills

4. Word 2 clue - being watchful and ready to meet danger

5. Word 3 clue - a large rectangular piece of cloth used to cover a bed

6. Word 4 clue - a strong clear alcoholic drink originally from Russia

These are your clues for the day. Go on and give the puzzle your best attempt. And if you still find yourself unsure, scroll down for the answers.

Quordle 524 answer for July 5

SPOILER ALERT. Do not read ahead if you do not want the answer to today's Quordle. You have been warned.

The four words in today's Quordle are:

1. HILLY

2. ALERT

3. SHEET

4. VODKA

We hope you were able to solve it easily. Come back again tomorrow for more hints and clues.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 05 Jul, 08:03 IST
