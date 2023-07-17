Home How To Quordle 539 answer for July 17: Gruelling puzzle! Grind out a win, or else, check these hints and clues

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Jul 17 2023, 07:02 IST
Quordle 539 answer for July 17. Before beginning your puzzle today, take a moment to sit down with your dictionary or a Thesaurus to carefully plan your strategy. Today's Quordle is a combination of rare words with the added complexity of repeated letters. However, if the complexities of Quordle become overwhelming, fret not. There is a straightforward method to solve it. Simply refer to these Quordle hints and clues below, thereby eliminating the chances of losing out. And if you're on your final attempts and cannot afford to make wild guesses, you can always scroll to the bottom for the solution.

Quordle 539 hints for July 17

Today, you are presented with a pair of words containing repeated letters.This indicates that identifying the letter within the word itself will pose a great challenge. However, there's no need for concern. Simply ensure that you select a starting word that contains less common letters and is rich in vowels. As for the remaining words, the clues provided will serve as your guiding light.

Quordle 539 clues for July 17

  1. Today's words begin with L, A, S, and A.
  2. The words end with S, E, Y, and D.
  3. Word 1 clue - An inflammatory disease wherein the immune system attacks its own tissues.
  4. Word 2 clue - Having life!
  5. Word 3 clue - A sudden charge out of a besieged place against the enemy.
  6. Word 4 clue - An individual without disabilities.

That's all! Hope these clues will help you uncover the maximum letters possible and that they will take you closer to the answers. Now, go on and give the game your best shot. We are sure you'll crack the puzzle. However, if you're stuck at the last four attempts and can't afford a wrong guess, then scroll down for the solutions.

Quordle 539 answer for July 17

SPOILER ALERT! Do not read ahead if you do not want the answer to today's Quordle puzzle. You have been warned.

The four words in today's Quordle are:

  1. LUPUS
  2. ALIVE
  3. SALLY
  4. ABLED

We hope these hints and clues were enough for you to secure your victory today. Check this space again tomorrow for more clues.

First Published Date: 17 Jul, 07:02 IST
