Icon
Home How To Quordle 598 answer for September 14: The easiest way to win! Check Quordle hints, clues, solutions

Quordle 598 answer for September 14: The easiest way to win! Check Quordle hints, clues, solutions

Quordle 598 answer for September 14: Fighting against the ever-growing tricks of Quordle is an uphill battle. But do not give up. Use these Quordle hints, clues and solution to earn your streak.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Sep 14 2023, 08:35 IST
Icon
These top 5 Wordle alternatives are out of this world! Will keep you at it all day
image caption
1/5 Word Master: Like Wordle, this word puzzle too gives six attempts to guess a five-letter word and uses gray, yellow and green blocks as well in a similar way. However, there’s a slight tweak, it offers unlimited games in a day and you don't have to wait 24 hours to play the next one. It can be played on any web browser. (Google Play)
image caption
2/5 Hello Wordl: Hello Wordl, is another Wordle alternative which is quite similar to the previous one. It also gives six tries to guess a word and uses the colored blocks in the same way to track your progress. Unlike Wordle, you can play world all day long and can also change the number of letters in the word you're guessing. You can first choose a four-letter puzzle or use the in-game slider to go all the way up to an 11-letter puzzle. (Hello Wordl)
image caption
3/5 Lewdle: Lewdle is also a word puzzle that gives the similar attempt to solve a puzzle. However, it comes with a game's content advisory that reads, "Lewdle is a game about rude words. If you're likely to be offended by the use of profanity, vulgarity or obscenity, go play Wordle instead!" Like Wordle, Lewdle too has only one puzzle per day for players. (Lewdle)
image caption
4/5
Quordle
5/5 Words With Friends: Words With Friends is like a virtual game of Scrabble. You and your opponent, either another person or the computer, get letters and make words on the board. For every correct word, a point is awarded and those who have the most points at the end wins.  (Words With Friends)
Quordle
View all Images
Quordle 598 answer for September 14: Yet another difficult word today. What are you waiting for? Check Quordle hints and clues now. Get to the solution easily. (Quordle/Play Store)

Quordle 598 answer for September 14: Lately, Quordle has been gaining widespread fame as people have begun to find Wordle too easy. Wordle, the original game and inspiration behind spin-offs like Dordle, Nerdle, Quordle, and more, asks players to find one word within 5 attempts. While it does require a different strategy, many players were able to find the word by using a strong letter elimination strategy. But Quordle is not that easy. And if you have come from Wordle recently, you will find that it to be extremely challenging and often frustrating. But there is nothing to worry about. Whenever you get stuck, simply check these Quordle hints and clues to get more information about the word. And if you're still stuck, simply scroll to the bottom for the solutions.

Quordle 598 hints for September 14

Today's puzzle is a diverse one but each of the words poses a new challenge for you. One of the word has a repeated letter, while another word is extremely obscure and might be a struggle for you to find. The remaining two words are more on the generic end and should not cause much problem.

Quordle 598 clues for September 14

1. Today's words begin with the letters S, F, B, and S.

2. The words end with the letters E, N, K, and F.

3. Word 1 clue - the top part of a cooker that has gas or electric rings

4. Word 2 clue - a person who commits a serious crime such as murder

5. Word 3 clue - a hard block of baked clay that is used for building houses

6. Word 4 clue - a long thin piece of cloth, usually made of wool, that you wear around your neck to keep warm

These are your clues for the day. Go through them properly and give the game a fair shot. We are rooting for you. And for those of you who need an instant boost, check the solutions below.

Quordle 598 answer for September 14

SPOILER ALERT. Do not read ahead if you do not want the answer to today's Quordle. You have been warned.

The four words in today's Quordle are:

1. STOVE

2. FELON

3. BRICK

4. SCARF

We hope you were able to solve the puzzle with ease. Make sure to check this space again tomorrow for more hints and clues.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 14 Sep, 08:35 IST
Tags:
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

BGMI
BGMI Redeem Codes for September 13: Arena tips to improve killing streak
iPhone 15 Pro Max
New iPhone 15 Pro Action Button is here! Know what it is all about and how to set it up
Microsoft Paint app feature
Microsoft Paint app on Windows 11 now offers easy background removal; Know how to use It
ChatGPT
Need ChatGPT assistance on the go? Stop typing, speak to the AI chatbot instead; Know how to
iOS 16
iPhone physical buttons not working? Know how to restart or turn off handset

Editor’s Pick

iPhone 15 Portrait mode
iPhone 15 gets a major camera upgrade; Know all about the improved Portrait mode
iPhone 15 Pro Max
New iPhone 15 Pro Action Button is here! Know what it is all about and how to set it up
apple_5
iPhone 15 to double-tap, top 10 announcements that caught viewers' eyes at the Apple event 2023
Matsya_6000
From space to sea! After Chandrayaan-3 success, India eyes Samudrayaan mission; check out Matsya 6000
iPhone 15 Ultra
Apple Event 2023: Looking for iPhone 15 Ultra? Then just read on

Trending Stories

WhatsApp Channels
WhatsApp Channels introduced in India; Katrina Kaif, Indian Cricket Team now on board
Apple_7
iPhone 15 Plus: Price, specs, features, more
apple_5
iPhone 15 to double-tap, top 10 announcements that caught viewers' eyes at the Apple event 2023
Apple
iPhone 15 vs iPhone 15 Plus: Which one should you pick? Price to specs, find out now
Apple Watch Ultra 2 was launched with a new S9 SiP and WatchOS 10.
Apple Watch Ultra Vs. Apple Watch Ultra 2: Price, chip to battery, check upgrades
keep up with tech

Gaming

Roblox
Major upgrades coming for Roblox: New AI chatbot, open marketplace, and more announced at RDC
Legend Of Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom
5 best games launched in 2023: Legend Of Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom, Diablo 4 and more
GTA V
GTA 6: Release date, gameplay, characters - know everything about Grand Theft Auto 6
Baldur's Gate 3
Baldur’s Gate 3: Know how to get the Dawnmaster’s Crest easily in BG3
GTA V cheat codes
GTA V Cheat Codes 2023: Check cheats for PC, PlayStation, and Xbox
Icon
Icon Icon Icon Icon

    Trending News

    WhatsApp Channels introduced in India; Katrina Kaif, Indian Cricket Team now on board
    WhatsApp Channels
    iPhone 15 Plus: Price, specs, features, more
    Apple_7
    iPhone 15 to double-tap, top 10 announcements that caught viewers' eyes at the Apple event 2023
    apple_5
    iPhone 15 vs iPhone 15 Plus: Which one should you pick? Price to specs, find out now
    Apple
    Apple Watch Ultra Vs. Apple Watch Ultra 2: Price, chip to battery, check upgrades
    Apple Watch Ultra 2 was launched with a new S9 SiP and WatchOS 10.

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Icon