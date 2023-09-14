Quordle 598 answer for September 14: The easiest way to win! Check Quordle hints, clues, solutions

Quordle 598 answer for September 14: Lately, Quordle has been gaining widespread fame as people have begun to find Wordle too easy. Wordle, the original game and inspiration behind spin-offs like Dordle, Nerdle, Quordle, and more, asks players to find one word within 5 attempts. While it does require a different strategy, many players were able to find the word by using a strong letter elimination strategy. But Quordle is not that easy. And if you have come from Wordle recently, you will find that it to be extremely challenging and often frustrating. But there is nothing to worry about. Whenever you get stuck, simply check these Quordle hints and clues to get more information about the word. And if you're still stuck, simply scroll to the bottom for the solutions.

Quordle 598 hints for September 14

Today's puzzle is a diverse one but each of the words poses a new challenge for you. One of the word has a repeated letter, while another word is extremely obscure and might be a struggle for you to find. The remaining two words are more on the generic end and should not cause much problem.

Quordle 598 clues for September 14

1. Today's words begin with the letters S, F, B, and S.

2. The words end with the letters E, N, K, and F.

3. Word 1 clue - the top part of a cooker that has gas or electric rings

4. Word 2 clue - a person who commits a serious crime such as murder

5. Word 3 clue - a hard block of baked clay that is used for building houses

6. Word 4 clue - a long thin piece of cloth, usually made of wool, that you wear around your neck to keep warm

These are your clues for the day. Go through them properly and give the game a fair shot. We are rooting for you. And for those of you who need an instant boost, check the solutions below.

Quordle 598 answer for September 14

SPOILER ALERT. Do not read ahead if you do not want the answer to today's Quordle. You have been warned.

The four words in today's Quordle are:

1. STOVE

2. FELON

3. BRICK

4. SCARF

We hope you were able to solve the puzzle with ease. Make sure to check this space again tomorrow for more hints and clues.