Quordle 603 answer for September 19: Stop being afraid! Check Quordle hints, clues, solutions

Quordle 603 answer for September 19: This puzzle can be very challenging to figure out. But don’t feel discouraged, check these Quordle hints, clues, and solutions to get to the victory.

By: HT TECH
Updated on: Sep 19 2023, 07:26 IST
Quordle
Quordle 603 answer for September 19: The puzzle is bombarding us with trick-filled words everyday. Find your way out using these Quordle hints, clues and solutions.
Quordle
Quordle 603 answer for September 19: The puzzle is bombarding us with trick-filled words everyday. Find your way out using these Quordle hints, clues and solutions. (Quordle)

Quordle 603 answer for September 19: Throughout the months, Quordle has become a daily part of many players around the globe. No matter how challenging these puzzles are, we all keep coming back to it. Whether it is because of the addictive nature of the puzzle or because the idea of “one puzzle a day” keeps us hooked, everyone enjoys a game of Quordle. But the feeling of happiness does not really come in till you solve the puzzle and figure out the words. This also means unless you win the game, you will be left with a sour taste in your mouth. So, you need to check these Quordle hints and clues to claim the win and get your daily dose of happiness. You can also check the solution at the bottom if you need additional help.

Quordle 603 hints for September 19

There are no words with repeated letters. But if you thought it was a good thing, then think again. The puzzle has more tricks than one. One of them is the abundance of vowels. We saw a similar puzzle earlier this week, so you should be somewhat prepared. There are also a couple of uncommon letters, so be on the lookout for them as well. For more, check the clues below.

Quordle 603 clues for September 19

1. Today's words begin with the letters W, L, F, and M.

2. The words end with the letters Y, R, T, and R.

3. Word 1 clue - unusual in a pleasing and exciting or silly way

4. Word 2 clue - one thickness, course, or fold laid or lying over or under another

5. Word 3 clue - the part of a plant or tree that contains seeds and that we eat

6. Word 4 clue - a person who works in a mine

That's all. We hope these clues helped you reach a little closer to your final answer. If not, scroll down and check the answer to today's Quordle below.

Quordle 603 answer for September 19

SPOILER ALERT. Do not read ahead if you do not want the answer to today's Quordle. You have been warned.

The four words in today's Quordle are:

1. WACKY

2. LAYER

3. FRUIT

4. MINER

We hope you were able to solve the puzzle and get your daily dose of happiness. Make sure to check back again tomorrow for more hints and clues.

First Published Date: 19 Sep, 07:26 IST
