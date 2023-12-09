Icon
Quordle 684 answer for December 9: Slightly frustrating! Check Quordle hints, clues, solutions

Quordle 684 answer for December 9: Slightly frustrating! Check Quordle hints, clues, solutions

Quordle 684 answer for December 9: Today’s puzzle would have been straightforward if not for just one word. Don’t lose the game because of it. Solve it with these Quordle hints, clues, and solutions.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Dec 09 2023, 19:05 IST
Quordle
Quordle 684 answer for December 9: Don't let one tricky word stop you from retaining your winning streak. Get to victory with these Quordle hints, clues, and solutions.
Quordle
Quordle 684 answer for December 9: Don’t let one tricky word stop you from retaining your winning streak. Get to victory with these Quordle hints, clues, and solutions. (HT Tech)

Quordle 684 answer for December 9: It's one of those slightly frustrating days. Today's puzzle could have been one of the easiest we have seen in a long time if only it was not for that one word that changed the game. Quordle players can really use a break after the bombardment of tricky puzzles that have been going on for a while. But it is not meant to be so today. As always, you cannot take the game easily. Even if you have a fool-proof strategy to figure out the letters, you can be sure that Quordle will pull out a sneaky trick like it did a few weeks back where all the words had repeated letters. The right way to solve these puzzles is to never be predictable and always analyze the clues after every attempt. And if that feels like a lot, you can always make your task easy by using these Quordle hints and clues. And if you need more assistance, simply scroll to the bottom for the solution.

Quordle 684 hints for December 9

Three of the four words today are common, have no repeated letters, and do not contain any uncommon letters either. However, one word has both repeated letters and contains uncommon letters within it. So, once you solve that one, the rest should be very easy to deal with. Just use the letter elimination strategy and you should not have a tough time.

Quordle 684 clues for December 9

1. Today's words begin with the letters P, W, H, and B.

2. The words end with the letters R, K, Y, and L.

3. Word 1 clue - a type of card game usually played to win money

4. Word 2 clue - to give someone or something a hard, noisy hit

5. Word 3 clue - something that you do regularly for pleasure in your free time

6. Word 4 clue - a type of bread roll in the shape of a ring

Those were your clues. Now go on and give the game your best attempt. And if you feel stuck at any point, just scroll down for the answers.

Quordle 684 answer for December 9

SPOILER ALERT! Do not read ahead if you do not want the answer to today's Quordle. You have been warned.

The four words in today's Quordle are:

1. POKER

2. WHACK

3. HOBBY

4. BAGEL

We hope you had fun solving the puzzle. Make sure to check back again tomorrow for more hints and clues.

First Published Date: 09 Dec, 19:05 IST
Tags:
