Quordle 739 answer for February 2: Solve it in a flash! Just check hints, clues here

Quordle 739 answer for February 2: Quordle is a lot trickier than other word-based puzzle games. Unlike Wordle which requires players only to guess one word, Quordle players must guess 4 words. Moreover, the words need to be guessed simultaneously, making the guessing game a bit more difficult. The game largely depends upon your vocabulary. So, if you're a seasoned Quordle player, then the answers might easily come to you. But there are some days on which even seasoned Quordle players are left scratching their heads. So, if today is one such day, then check out Quordle's hints and clues. You can also scroll down to the end to find answers to today's Quordle 739 puzzle.

Quordle 739 hints for February 2

Today's Quordle puzzle can be categorized as a moderate challenge! The words are seldom used in everyday conversations but are not too complex. However, you still need to be a bit careful with the letters, especially if there are words with repeating letters. Check out the Quordle 739 clues below to win the challenge in minimum attempts.

Quordle 739 clues for February 2

1. Today's Quordle words begin with V, S, S, and E.

2. The words end with M, P, N, and T.

3. Word 1 clue — a poisonous substance secreted by animals such as snakes, spiders, and scorpions and typically injected into prey or aggressors by biting or stinging.

4. Word 2 clue — a device that makes a loud prolonged signal or warning sound.

5. Word 3 clue — a strip of leather, cloth, or other flexible material, used to fasten, secure, or carry something or to hold on to something.

6. Word 4 clue — to put into practice.

We hope that you will be able to solve today's Quordle challenge with the help of the hints and clues mentioned above. So, go ahead, and give Quordle 739 a try! However, if these are not sufficient and you are unable to crack the answers, then you can also know the answers below.

Quordle 739 answers for February 2

How many answers have you figured out? However, if you are still struggling, the answers are right below for your reference. But, if you want to solve the Quordle 739 challenge yourself, you should stop reading here. However, if you are sure you want to know the answers, then check them out here:

The four words that will make you win today's Quordle 739 challenge are:

1. VENOM

2. SIREN

3. STRAP

4. ENACT

Congratulations on solving Quordle 739 and keeping your winning streak intact! Be sure to check back again for tomorrow's Quordle hints, clues, and answers.

