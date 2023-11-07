Samsung Bixby Text Call for smartphones launched! Check how to use this feature

Good news for Samsung smartphone users! The company has launched a new feature called Bixby Text Call for selected Samsung models. Bixby, can answer your incoming calls and respond to the caller on your behalf. Sounds cool right? Bixby will also be made available to Indian users, however, not on all devices. If you find the new automated voice feature intriguing, then check out how the feature is useful and how it works.

What is Bixby Text Call?

The Bixby Text Call feature allows users to respond to calls in the form of text messages. However, it not only generates quick messages but also reads your message to the caller. When the Samsung user receives an incoming call, Bixby will aware the caller that you are using the feature. Then users will be able to type in their message to the caller. Furthermore, you can continue the conversation in the Bixby Text Call app.

How to enable Bixby Text Call?

Visit the Phone app on your Samsung device and tap on more options.

Now, go to settings.

Tap on Bixby text call and turn the toggle on. (It might ask you to download the language package if it's not available on your device.)

Once the feature is enabled, users will be able to customize their language, voice, quick responses, and more.

Once the Bixby Text Call feature is turned on, users will receive the Bixby pop each time they receive an incoming call. To further use the feature, swipe up on the green coloured icon to start using its functionality.

According to Samsung, all the Galaxy Flip and Foldable models will support the Bixby Text Call feature. The Samsung Galaxy S-series users will also be able to use the automated voice assistance. Lastly, few A-series models such as A34, A54, A52s 5G, A82 5G, A53 5G, A33 5G, S20 FE, Note 20/ Note 20+, A71 5G, and A51 5G. Also, the Bixby Text Call feature will only be available in the English language.

