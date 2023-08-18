Home How To Secure your Mac: 4 Easy ways to keep your files and folders hidden

Secure your Mac: 4 Easy ways to keep your files and folders hidden

Learn how to keep your Mac files private and organised! Explore simple methods to hide sensitive data using Terminal, Library folder, or separate user accounts.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Aug 18 2023, 11:13 IST
Mac
4 Effortless ways to hide files and folders on your Mac. (Apple)
Mac
4 Effortless ways to hide files and folders on your Mac. (Apple)

Do you want to keep your private files and folders safe on your Mac computer? Or maybe you just want to tidy up your desktop? Well, you're in luck! Here are four simple methods you can utilise to hide your stuff on a Mac. By following these steps(via igeeks), you can make sure your personal information stays private and protected.

Method 1: Using the Terminal

1. Open Finder by clicking on Applications and then Utilities, and choose Terminal. Alternatively, you can press Command + Space to bring up Spotlight Search and type "Terminal."

2. Type the command "chflags hidden" followed by a space.

3. Drag the file or folder you want to hide into the Terminal window.

4. Press Enter.

5. Your chosen file or folder will vanish from view.

6. If you want to unhide the item, type "chflags nohidden" and then provide the path to the hidden file or folder.

Remember: After you use the Terminal to hide files, keep track of the path so you can find or unhide them later.

Method 2: Utilising the Library Folder

Did you know your Mac has a special secret folder? It's called the Library folder, and it contains important system settings. You can use this folder to hide your sensitive files.

1. Open Finder, click "Go" in the menu bar, and select "Go to Folder."

2. Type "~/Library" in the box and press Enter.

3. Right-click inside the Library window and choose "New Folder."

4. Put your files into this new folder.

5. Whenever you need to see the hidden files, just go back to the Library folder.

Method 3: Creating Separate User Accounts

Having multiple user accounts on your Mac is a smart way to keep personal and work stuff separate, ensuring your confidential files stay private.

1. Add a new user account on your Mac.

2. Click the Apple logo (the one that looks like a box) and choose "Log Out [your name]."

3. Confirm your decision by clicking "Log Out."

4. Select another user account and enter the password.

5. Save your important files and folders in this account.

From now on, you can easily switch between user accounts to access your private files.

These methods are simple but effective ways to keep your files and folders out of sight. Whether you use the Terminal, the Library folder, or separate user accounts, you can safeguard your private information and maintain a clutter-free desktop on your Mac.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 18 Aug, 11:13 IST
Tags:
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Valorant
Valorant: Beginners tips and tricks to enhance gaming experience
iOS 17
With iOS 17, Apple Maps looks to catch up with Google Maps, set to roll out big feature
iPhone
5 best iPhone tips and tricks that will save you time and effort
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5
Best Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 tricks: Know how to make the most out of the cool cover display
Apple Back to School
6 tips for cutting costs on back-to-school shopping

Editor’s Pick

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 Review: The best flip phone money can buy
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 review: Refined experience
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 first impressions: Shines brightly in a sea of Flip phones
Oppo Reno 10 Pro 5G
Oppo Reno 10 Pro 5G: First look at Oppo’s new smartphone
Samsung Galaxy F54 5G
Samsung Galaxy F54 5G review: Cameras shine, design falls short

Trending Stories

JioBharat
Reliance Jio launches JioBharat V2 4G priced at just 999; it has internet too! Check out the photos
Themometer app
This app can turn your smartphone into a thermometer to detect fever!
YouTube
YouTube's new AI-Powered tool enables automatic dubbing for video creators
iPhone
Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
iOS 17
WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
keep up with tech

Gaming

Netflix
Netflix games on your TV, PC or Mac? Get set to be blown away by the big screen experience
Call of Duty
Zombies Return! Get ready for the "undead" action in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3
Most awaited Valorant Champions 2023 is here! Catch all the details
Valorant Champions 2023: Check schedule, teams, format, more
Wordle
Digital puzzle games might be good for memory in older adults: Study
PlayStation 5
PS5 Slim video surfaces hinting at new design; Know what’s coming

    Trending News

    Reliance Jio launches JioBharat V2 4G priced at just 999; it has internet too! Check out the photos
    JioBharat
    This app can turn your smartphone into a thermometer to detect fever!
    Themometer app
    YouTube's new AI-Powered tool enables automatic dubbing for video creators
    YouTube
    Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
    iPhone
    WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
    iOS 17

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets