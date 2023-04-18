SRH vs MI TATA IPL 2023 Live Score Today: Today's TATA IPL 2023 match takes place between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Mumbai Indians, both of which have had disappointing start to this season's IPL. SRH and MI both have won two matches out of four. Sunrisers Hyderabad occupy the 9th spot in the IPL 2023 standings while Mumbai Indians are just a spot above at the 8th position.

If you are looking forward to today's face-off, then know when and how to catch the SRH vs MI TATA IPL 2023 match online.

TATA IPL 2023 SRH vs MI Live: Time and Venue

The match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Mumbai Indians will be played at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium, also known as Hyderabad Cricket Stadium in Hyderabad. The SRH vs MI match will begin at 7:30 PM IST today, April 18.

TATA IPL 2023 SRH vs MI Live: Where to watch

The Sunrisers Hyderabad and Mumbai Indians match will be streamed live online along with the Live TV broadcast. To watch it on television, fans can switch to Star Sports Network channels which will be broadcasting the game. To watch live streaming online, users can go to the Jio Cinema app. The best part is that you don't have to pay for the subscription of the app as it will be streaming for free in India.

SRH vs MI: Squad Comparison

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) Squad: Aiden Markram (C), Harry Brook, Anmolpreet Singh, Rahul Tripathi, Vivrant Sharma, Mayank Agarwal, Upendra Yadav, Heinrich Klaasen, Glenn Phillips, Samarth Vyas, Mayank Dagar, Sanvir Singh, Washington Sundar, Abdul Samad, Marco Jansen, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Abhishek Sharma, T Natarajan, Adil Rashid, Kartik Tyagi, mran Malik, Akeal Hosein, Mayank Markande.

Mumbai Indians (MI) Squad: Rohit Sharma (C), Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Ishan Kishan, Vishnu Vinod, Tristan Stubbs, Piyush Chawla, Nehal Wadera, Jofra Archer, Cameron Green, Shams Mulani, Tim David, Dewald Brevis, Ramandeep Singh, Hrithik Shokeen, Kumar Kartikeya Singh, Akash Madhwal, Duan Jansen, Raghav Goyal, Sandeep Warrier, Jason Behrendorff, Arjun Tendulkar, Riley Meredith.