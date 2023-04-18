Home How To SRH vs MI Live Streaming Today: Where to Watch TATA IPL 2023 Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Mumbai Indians Live Score

SRH vs MI Live Streaming Today: Where to Watch TATA IPL 2023 Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Mumbai Indians Live Score

Sunrisers Hyderabad will take on Mumbai Indians in today’s TATA IPL 2023 match. Know when, where and how to watch SRH vs MI IPL 2023 match online.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Apr 18 2023, 13:58 IST
SRH vs MI
Know where to watch TATA IPL 2023 SRH vs MI online. (IndianPremierLeague twitter)
SRH vs MI
Know where to watch TATA IPL 2023 SRH vs MI online. (IndianPremierLeague twitter)

SRH vs MI TATA IPL 2023 Live Score Today: Today's TATA IPL 2023 match takes place between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Mumbai Indians, both of which have had disappointing start to this season's IPL. SRH and MI both have won two matches out of four. Sunrisers Hyderabad occupy the 9th spot in the IPL 2023 standings while Mumbai Indians are just a spot above at the 8th position.

If you are looking forward to today's face-off, then know when and how to catch the SRH vs MI TATA IPL 2023 match online.

TATA IPL 2023 SRH vs MI Live: Time and Venue

The match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Mumbai Indians will be played at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium, also known as Hyderabad Cricket Stadium in Hyderabad. The SRH vs MI match will begin at 7:30 PM IST today, April 18.

TATA IPL 2023 SRH vs MI Live: Where to watch

The Sunrisers Hyderabad and Mumbai Indians match will be streamed live online along with the Live TV broadcast. To watch it on television, fans can switch to Star Sports Network channels which will be broadcasting the game. To watch live streaming online, users can go to the Jio Cinema app. The best part is that you don't have to pay for the subscription of the app as it will be streaming for free in India.

SRH vs MI: Squad Comparison

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) Squad: Aiden Markram (C), Harry Brook, Anmolpreet Singh, Rahul Tripathi, Vivrant Sharma, Mayank Agarwal, Upendra Yadav, Heinrich Klaasen, Glenn Phillips, Samarth Vyas, Mayank Dagar, Sanvir Singh, Washington Sundar, Abdul Samad, Marco Jansen, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Abhishek Sharma, T Natarajan, Adil Rashid, Kartik Tyagi, mran Malik, Akeal Hosein, Mayank Markande.

Mumbai Indians (MI) Squad: Rohit Sharma (C), Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Ishan Kishan, Vishnu Vinod, Tristan Stubbs, Piyush Chawla, Nehal Wadera, Jofra Archer, Cameron Green, Shams Mulani, Tim David, Dewald Brevis, Ramandeep Singh, Hrithik Shokeen, Kumar Kartikeya Singh, Akash Madhwal, Duan Jansen, Raghav Goyal, Sandeep Warrier, Jason Behrendorff, Arjun Tendulkar, Riley Meredith.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 18 Apr, 13:57 IST
Tags:
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

iPhone calls
iOS 16.4 Voice Isolation feature is here! Enable it on your iPhone this way now
iPhone_14_Pro_Max_AOD_1663424222157
Control iPhone 14 Pro AOD with this AMAZING iOS 16.4 feature; know how
iPhone
iOS 16.4 Web app notifications now available on your iPhone! Enable feature THIS way
JPG to PDF converter
Convert JPG image to PDF file QUICKLY on Mac and Windows this way
Apple iPhone 12
iPhone tricks: Conceal your identity! Know how to use Apple Hide My Email address feature

Editor’s Pick

Lapcare LTS-600 Ramp Dual Tower 160W Speakers
Lapcare LTS-600 Ramp Dual Tower 160W Speakers Review: Powerful performance
Samsung Galaxy A54 5G
Samsung Galaxy A54 5G review: A perfect price fit!
Samsung Galaxy A34
Samsung Galaxy A34 5G review: Justifies the price and looks good too
Realme C55
Realme C55 Review: Packs iPhone-like Dynamic Island, costs much less, but is it worth it?
Oppo Find N2 Flip
Oppo Find N2 Flip Review: This flip phone is DIFFERENT

Trending Stories

Untitled_design_-_2023-04-14T094303705
Samsung Galaxy A54 5G Short Review: Price worthy performance!
pexels-burak-the-weekender-65538
iPhone 14 Pro to iPhone 8, check out 10 famous movies shot on Apple iPhones
kenny-eliason-mgYAR7BzBk4-unsplash
AI can crack your password in seconds! Do this to save yourself
Top Gaming phones under 25000
Top Gaming phones under 25000: Redmi K50i, Realme 10 Pro Plus, Realme GT Neo 3T and more
Apple iPhone 12
iPhone tricks: Conceal your identity! Know how to use Apple Hide My Email address feature
keep up with tech

Gaming

Online gaming
Online gaming chats have long been spy risk for US military
Discord
What is Discord, the chatting app tied to classified leaks?
Online gaming
New online gaming rules will propel industry to compete globally, weed out betting platforms, say players
Activision Blizzard
Activision Blizzard May Face Labor Board Action Over Union’s Allegations
Minecraft Legends
Gamers alert! Minecraft Legends release date announced; Check price, gameplay

    Trending News

    Samsung Galaxy A54 5G Short Review: Price worthy performance!
    Untitled_design_-_2023-04-14T094303705
    iPhone 14 Pro to iPhone 8, check out 10 famous movies shot on Apple iPhones
    pexels-burak-the-weekender-65538
    AI can crack your password in seconds! Do this to save yourself
    kenny-eliason-mgYAR7BzBk4-unsplash
    Top Gaming phones under 25000: Redmi K50i, Realme 10 Pro Plus, Realme GT Neo 3T and more
    Top Gaming phones under 25000
    iPhone tricks: Conceal your identity! Know how to use Apple Hide My Email address feature
    Apple iPhone 12

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets