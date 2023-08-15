Home How To Switch on this iPhone feature, it can save your life!

iPhone users are just discovering a new built-in life-saving feature that can be used during emergency situations. Know how the feature works.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Aug 15 2023, 09:54 IST
Check out the built-in emergency feature in iPhone. (Unsplash)
Check out the built-in emergency feature in iPhone. (Unsplash)

The phone is a gadget that stays with us all the time and we are heavily reliant on it for purposes ranging from professional to personal. Now, we can even forget our wallets at home, but never smartphones! However, it is a good thing as our smartphones help us stay connected with our friends and family, especially during emergencies. However, there are many features that remain hidden on our iPhones, but there are some that must be switched on by everyone. In fact, all smartphones come with an emergency feature that can save lives, on iPhones, it is called the emergency contact feature.

About the emergency contact feature

According to Apple's report, the Emergency Contacts feature enables anyone to get critical medical ID information from the user's iPhone. You need to add your friends and family to the emergency contacts and the feature will let them know if something does not seem right. It will send one emergency call and later an alert through a text message. Your iPhone will share your details with them including your location.

To enable the feature, open the Health app on your iPhone and go to your profile. Tap on Medical ID and then Edit. Go to the Emergency Contact. Additionally, you can also activate Emergency SOS.

Medical ID on iPhone

This is another life-saving feature that every iPhone user must enable. Apple has introduced a feature called Medical ID, which rapidly presents your important health information.

Apple said, "Medical ID helps emergency responders access your critical medical information from the Lock Screen, without needing your passcode. They can see information such as allergies and medical conditions, as well as who to contact in case of an emergency."

To activate the feature, open the Health app on your iPhone and on the right corner you need to tap on your profile picture. Then tap on Medical ID and go to Edit to activate 'Show When Locked'. Add all the asked information. Now you can access your Medical ID by tapping on the Emergency button and an option will appear where you have open the red Medical ID tab to access the information. Note that this feature is only available in the US.

First Published Date: 15 Aug, 09:49 IST
