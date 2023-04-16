Wordle 666 answer for April 16: Why be confused? Just check hints, clues, solution here

Wordle 666 answer for April 16: Veterans of the game have been playing the game for almost two years. And one would think that after playing a game daily for such a long time, the difficulty level would become almost insignificant. But to the credit of the game, it still keeps throwing curve balls to keep players guessing. And if the guesswork is getting a bit too much for you today and you have started worrying about running out of attempts, then it is time to refer to our Wordle hints and clues. These were specially curated to help you reach the final mile and get to the answer. And if you are on the final attempt and need to know the word, just scroll to the bottom.

Wordle 666 hints for April 16

Let's talk about the good thing first. Today's word contains no repeated letter. This means you will get 5 different letters as long as you use a strong letter-elimination strategy. But coming to the bad thing, the word is pretty obscure and it contains a very unusual letter. So, you have to both figure out the letter and guess the word correctly. If that makes you apprehensive, check the clues below.

Wordle 666 clues for April 16

Today's word begins with the letter D.

The word contains one vowel in it.

The word ends with the letter T.

The vowel in the word is E.

The word is a past tense of a verb.

These clues have revealed everything about the word. You just need to think about it a little and you will have your answer. If you want more information, scroll to the bottom for the solution.

Wordle 666 answer for April 16

SPOILER ALERT! Do not read any further if you are not looking for the answer to today's Wordle.

This is your last chance to turn back or you may spoil the answer for today's puzzle.

Today's word is DWELT. It means, “to live or stay as a permanent resident”. Make sure to come again tomorrow for more hints and clues.