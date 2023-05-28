Wordle 708 answer for May 28: Out of ideas? Check hints, clues, solution

Wordle 708 answer for May 28: And just like that, the last weekend of May is here. And with that, comes the weekend puzzle. To the relief of players, today's puzzle is a straightforward affair. Usually, weekends are the time when most players are in a relaxed mood and difficult puzzles on those days usually results in higher streaks being broken. But thankfully, today players should be able to keep their streaks intact. If you get stuck at any point, just remember to check these Wordle hints and clues. We have carefully curated them to ensure the player always finds the word. And if somehow, you need extra assistance, you can always scroll to the bottom and check the solution.

Wordle 708 hints for May 28

Today's word is not a common one but it is also not an obscure word either. The word comes without any repeated letter, which means it has five unique letters to be found. Only one of the letters is uncommon, but with some luck, you should be able to find it. The letter arrangement in the word is a typical one. Overall, the word is pretty standard and you should not face any major difficulties.

Wordle 708 clues for May 28

Today's word begins with the letter S.

The word contains one vowel in it.

The word ends with the letter P.

The vowel in the word is I.

The word is a synonym for a miser.

These were your clues. We believe the clues must have helped you reach close to the word. Just think about it for a moment and try to solve it. And if you are still confused, just scroll down for the solution.

Wordle 708 answer for May 28

SPOILER ALERT! Do not read any further if you are not looking for the answer to today's Wordle.

This is your last chance to turn back or you may spoil the answer for today's puzzle.

Today's word is SKIMP. It means, “to not spend enough time or money on something”. Make sure to come back again and check tomorrow's hints and clues.