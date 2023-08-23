Wordle 795 answer for August 23: It’s a toughie! Check hints, clues, solution

Wordle 795 answer for August 23: While we have normalized the rules and stipulations of the game, for an outsider who has never played this game, it would be a really strange concept. You have to guess the right 5-letter word in six attempts, without any clues or hints. But this is what we do day after day, so no matter how tough today's puzzle is, there is no need to be stressed. All Wordle puzzles are based on the same formula and if you are stuck, you only need to check these Wordle hints and clues to get started again. And as always, you can always scroll to the bottom for the solution, too.

Wordle 795 hints for August 23

As already stated, today's 5-letterWordle word is an easy one which simply means that it is a commonly used word. However, figuring out the letters of the words is a challenge. You may find a few letters of the word with your first couple of guesses, but arranging them to get the correct answer is also a bit difficult. There is a repeated letter which makes the task difficult.

Wordle 795 clues for August 23

1. Today's word begins with the letter V.

2. The word contains two vowels in it.

3. The word ends with the letter E.

4. The other vowel is also E.

5. There is another repeating letter in the word.

Here are some of the best clues we can provide. Now all you have to do is think in line with the clues and hints mentioned above. However, if due for any reason you fail or struggle to find today's Wordle answer then check it below.

Wordle 795 answer for August 23

SPOILER ALERT! Do not read any further if you are not looking for the answer to today's Wordle.

This is your last chance to turn back or you may spoil the answer for today's puzzle.

Today's word is VERVE. It means “the spirit and enthusiasm animating artistic composition or performance”. Hope you were able to beat the puzzle and keep your streak going. Do return tomorrow for more hints and clues.