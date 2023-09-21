Wordle 824 answer for September 21: Rocky start? Check hints, clues, solution

Icon
Wordle 824 answer for September 21: Don't stress, you can get the Wordle 366 answer with the help of the Wordle hints and clues provided here.

By: HT TECH
Sep 21 2023, 07:32 IST
Wordle 824 answer for September 21: Here are the clues and hints for today's Wordle challenge. (HT Tech)
Wordle 824 answer for September 21: Here are the clues and hints for today's Wordle challenge. (HT Tech)

Wordle 824 answer for September 21: This week has been sort of a mixed bag when it comes to Wordle's difficulty level. We started the week with a very tough word but all the words after that have barely caused any inconvenience. But today, Wordle picks up the tricks and presents a word to us that has 3 uncommon letters in it. It will be tricky to not only figure out all the letters in time but to also find out the right order. If you find yourself struggling with the word and have painted all the boxes black, then it would be wise not to take any unnecessary risks. Check these Wordle hints and clues and know more about the word before you attempt to solve it. And if you are stuck on the last attempt, then scroll to the bottom and check the answer.

Wordle 824 hints for September 21

So, the letter elimination technique is essentially a way to maximize using as many letters as possible in as few attempts as possible. This ensures that most of the time, you will know the letters in three to four attempts, and then the game is all about unjumbling the letters to form a word. For beginners, you can use this template: CHAMP, FLING, TUBES, and WORDY. This combination eliminates 20 out of 26 letters. By the four attempts you will have enough clues to either directly guess the word, or know that there is an obscure letter play or a repeated letter play going on. And to not get stuck in this part, you need to read these hints and clues where we warn in case any of these tricks are being played on you. Now, let's check clues for today's Wordle.

Wordle 824 clues for September 21

1. Today's word begins with the letter S.

2. The word contains two vowels in it.

3. The word ends with the letter E.

4. The remaining vowel is O.

5. The headline contains a big clue.

These were your clues. Now go on and give the game your best attempt. If you took a good look at the clues, you might not even need the letter elimination technique. And if you are stuck at the last attempt, just scroll down for the solution.

Wordle 824 answer for September 21

SPOILER ALERT! Do not read any further if you are not looking for the answer to today's Wordle.

This is your last chance to turn back or you may spoil the answer for today's puzzle.

Today's word is STONE. It means “a hard solid substance that is found in the ground”. Hope you had fun solving this puzzle and learned something new from it. Make sure to come back again tomorrow for more hints and clues.

21 Sep, 07:32 IST
    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Icon