Wordle today: Solve it sensibly! Check hints, clues and answer for February 27

Wordle today: Monday was an easy day for Wordle players as they came across OFTEN as the solution. The puzzle is usually tricky on most occasions as players do not have access to any hints or clues. Thus, caution is advised to avoid losing your winning streak. Though the word is easy and is known by almost everyone, guessing it is a tricky part. To get it correctly without wasting chances, staying focused is essential. Also, you are advised to make guesses consisting of different and unrepeated letters. Once the letters are known, the game can become a bit easier for you to crack. You must think about the word keeping it in line with the hint and the clues provided below.

What is Wordle?

Wordle is a word game developed by Josh Wardle and published by the New York Times on a daily basis. In the game, players face a 5x6 grid of empty boxes that need to be filled with the right letters to form a meaningful word. Different from crossword puzzles, Wordle does not provide any hints or clues to players, making the guessing game a bit tricky. Moreover, players need to guess 5 letters correctly in just 6 attempts. If they guess the letter correctly and in the correct place, the box turns green.

Wordle today: Hints

Thinking randomly can be trouble for you when you have to guess the word in limited attempts. With the help of the hints and clues, your thoughts get a direction and hence make it a bit easier to guess the answer. To know the clues for today's Wordle challenge, check out the Wordle 983 clues mentioned below.

Wordle today: Clues

1. The word of the day starts with the letter S.

2. The 5-letter word ends with the letter E.

3. There are two vowels in today's Wordle word.

4. There is a repetition of letters.

5. Biggest hint — It is another word for being aware of something.

And here you go with the best hints and clues for Wordle today. We hope you will find it a bit easy to guess the Wordle 983 answer with the help of these hints and clues. However, if you are still struggling then all you need to do is scroll down and check the answer.

Wordle today: Answer for February 27

ATTENTION! Are you sure you want to know the answer? If you are still playing Wordle and have more than 2 attempts left, then don't read further. But, if you are in search of the answer for Wordle today, then it is right here!

The answer for Wordle today is SENSE. It refers to “a feeling that something is the case,” according to the Oxford Languages Dictionary.

We hope these hints and clues are enough to help you solve the puzzle. But if you are still struggling and near the end of your limited attempts, just scroll down to check the solution.

