Hp Probook 440 14 G9 (6k3l6pa) Laptop (core I5 12th Gen/16 Gb/512 Gb Ssd/windows 11) Price in India(16 July, 2024), Full Specifications & Reviews। hp Laptop

 Hp Probook 440 14 G9 (6k3l6pa) Laptop (core I5 12th Gen/16 Gb/512 Gb Ssd/windows 11)
HPProBook44014G9(6K3L6PA)Laptop(CoreI512thGen/16GB/512GBSSD/Windows11)_Capacity_16GB
HPProBook44014G9(6K3L6PA)Laptop(CoreI512thGen/16GB/512GBSSD/Windows11)_DisplaySize_14Inches(35.56cm)
https://images.hindustantimes.com/tech/htmobile4/P156271/heroimage/hp-440-14-g9-6k3l6pa-156271-v1-large-1.jpg_HPProBook44014G9(6K3L6PA)Laptop(CoreI512thGen/16GB/512GBSSD/Windows11)_2
https://images.hindustantimes.com/tech/htmobile4/P156271/heroimage/hp-440-14-g9-6k3l6pa-156271-v1-large-1.jpg_HPProBook44014G9(6K3L6PA)Laptop(CoreI512thGen/16GB/512GBSSD/Windows11)_3
https://images.hindustantimes.com/tech/htmobile4/P156271/heroimage/hp-440-14-g9-6k3l6pa-156271-v1-large-1.jpg_HPProBook44014G9(6K3L6PA)Laptop(CoreI512thGen/16GB/512GBSSD/Windows11)_4

HP ProBook 440 14 G9 6K3L6PA Laptop

HP ProBook 440 14 G9 6K3L6PA Laptop is a Windows 11 Professional laptop, available price is Rs 91,999 in India with Intel Core i5-1235U (12th Gen) Processor and RAM. Check latest offer and discount on HP ProBook 440 14 G9 6K3L6PA Laptop from HT Tech. Buy HP ProBook 440 14 G9 6K3L6PA Laptop now with free delivery.
Pike Silver Aluminum
512 GB
Out of Stock This product is currently not available on Amazon

HP ProBook 440 14 G9 (6K3L6PA) Laptop (Core I5 12th Gen/16 GB/512 GB SSD/Windows 11) Variants & Price

The price for the HP ProBook 440 14 G9 6K3L6PA Laptop in India is Rs. 91,999.  It comes in the following colors: Pike Silver Aluminum. The status of HP ProBook 440 14 G9 6K3L6PA Laptop is Out of Stock. ...Read More

Key Specs

Display Size

14 Inches

Operating System

Windows 11 Professional

SSD Capacity

512 GB

Processor

Intel Core i5-1235U

Hp Probook 440 14 G9 (6k3l6pa) Laptop (core I5 12th Gen/16 Gb/512 Gb Ssd/windows 11) Latest Update

Hp Probook 440 14 G9 6k3l6pa Laptop Full Specifications

SPEC SCORE 3/10
Scoring parameters:
4
Storage
4
Performance
2
Battery
2
Display
4
Smart Feature

  • Battery Cell

    3 Cell

  • Power Supply

    65 W

  • Battery type

    Li-Ion

  • Display Features

    Diagonal FHD (1920 x 1080) IPS Narrow Bezel Anti-Glare 250 nits 45% NTSC

  • Touchscreen

    No

  • Display Size

    14 Inches (35.56 cm)

  • Pixel Density

    157 ppi

  • Brightness

    250 nits

  • Display Resolution

    1920 x 1080 Pixels

  • Weight

    1.38 Kg weight (Light-weight)

  • Operating System

    Windows 11 Professional

  • Colour

    Pike Silver Aluminum

  • Dimensions(WxDxH)

    321.9 x 213.9 x 19.9 mm

  • Thickness

    19.9 Millimeter thickness

  • Model

    440 14 G9 (6K3L6PA)

  • Brand

    HP

  • Memory Slots

    1

  • Expandable Memory

    16 GB

  • Capacity

    16 GB

  • RAM speed

    3200 Mhz

  • RAM type

    DDR4

  • Memory Layout

    1*16 Gigabyte

  • Video Recording

    720p

  • Microphone Type

    Dual Array Microphones

  • Inbuilt Microphone

    Yes

  • Speakers

    Dual Stereo Speakers

  • Webcam

    Yes

  • Bluetooth

    Yes

  • Wi-Fi Version

    6

  • Wireless LAN

    802.11 b/g/n/ax

  • Bluetooth Version

    5.3

  • Warranty

    1 Year

  • Sales Package

    Laptop, Power Adaptor, User Guide, Warranty Documents

  • Number Of Cores

    10

  • Graphic Processor

    Intel Iris Xe

  • Clockspeed

    4.2 Ghz

  • Processor

    Intel Core i5-1235U (12th Gen)

  • Backlit Keyboard

    Yes

  • Pointing Device

    Clickpad With Multi-Touch Gesture Support, Taps Enabled as Default

  • Fingerprint Scanner

    Yes

  • Keyboard

    HP Premium Keyboard Spill Resistant, Keyboard

  • Usb Type C

    1

  • Headphone Jack

    Yes

  • Ethernet Ports

    1

  • VGA Port

    No

  • Microphone Jack

    Yes

  • SSD Capacity

    512 GB

Last updated date: 02 July 2024

Last updated date: 02 July 2024
Last updated date: 02 July 2024

